City: Oddbody’s music venue had gunfire, police calls before court eviction

The city of Riverside cited heavy gunfire, attempted abductions and other crimes occurring near a music entertainment business before its court-ordered shutdown last week.
A city notice to the owner of a shopping center where Oddbody’s Music Room operated states that since October 2017 police have responded to 52 calls at the site, including six involving felony activities, according to city records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.
Oddbody’s closed April 20 after it was ordered by a judge to vacate its space at 5418 Burkhardt Road by 8 a.m. Thursday, April 27. A notice posted at the business said that action to close was taken by the property owner and the Montgomery County Municipal Court.
A Riverside letter dated March 21 to Impala Capital LLC, which owns the Spin-Kemp Shopping Center where Oddbody’s operated, seeks changes.
“The most recent shooting involved (the) discharge of more than 90 rounds in the neighborhood, putting the life and safety of the community at serious risk,” the letter states.
The “specific use(s) and activities of your property … constitute a public nuisance,” according to the letter from the city sent to Impala.
An April 6 letter from Riverside to Impala gives the shopping center owner 15 days to comply with the city’s request for corrective measures.
The registration for Impala filed in Ohio lists Mike Zhang of California as its contact. Zhang has declined to comment on the issue, citing “an ongoing process.”
Oddbody’s Music Room and its owner, Blue Nile Entertainment LLC, are both named as defendants in the county municipal court case.
The state’s registration lists Zufane Damene of Cincinnati as the agent for Blue Nile. This news organization’s attempts to reach Damene have been unsuccessful.
A man answering the phone number listed on Oddbody’s Facebook page declined to comment Wednesday.
The site occupied by Oddbody’s has been a favorite night spot in Riverside for decades. It previously housed McGuffy’s House of Rock, which closed in 2014, Dayton Daily News records show.
That business opened in 1981 as McGuffy’s House of Draft. Prior to McGuffy’s, the tenant was Jimbo’s, a restaurant/bar.
About the Author