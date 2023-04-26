X

City: Oddbody’s music venue had gunfire, police calls before court eviction

Local News
By , Staff Writer
30 minutes ago
Riverside music venue, formerly called McGuffy’s, was subject of nuisance complaint from the city

The city of Riverside cited heavy gunfire, attempted abductions and other crimes occurring near a music entertainment business before its court-ordered shutdown last week.

A city notice to the owner of a shopping center where Oddbody’s Music Room operated states that since October 2017 police have responded to 52 calls at the site, including six involving felony activities, according to city records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Oddbody’s closed April 20 after it was ordered by a judge to vacate its space at 5418 Burkhardt Road by 8 a.m. Thursday, April 27. A notice posted at the business said that action to close was taken by the property owner and the Montgomery County Municipal Court.

ExplorePOPULAR: Racial slurs, threats on Oakwood students’ social media taken to police

A Riverside letter dated March 21 to Impala Capital LLC, which owns the Spin-Kemp Shopping Center where Oddbody’s operated, seeks changes.

“The most recent shooting involved (the) discharge of more than 90 rounds in the neighborhood, putting the life and safety of the community at serious risk,” the letter states.

The “specific use(s) and activities of your property … constitute a public nuisance,” according to the letter from the city sent to Impala.

ExploreRELATED: Court orders eviction of live music venue, causing business closing

An April 6 letter from Riverside to Impala gives the shopping center owner 15 days to comply with the city’s request for corrective measures.

The registration for Impala filed in Ohio lists Mike Zhang of California as its contact. Zhang has declined to comment on the issue, citing “an ongoing process.”

Oddbody’s Music Room and its owner, Blue Nile Entertainment LLC, are both named as defendants in the county municipal court case.

The state’s registration lists Zufane Damene of Cincinnati as the agent for Blue Nile. This news organization’s attempts to reach Damene have been unsuccessful.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dayton mansion third building lost recently off history group’s endangered list

A man answering the phone number listed on Oddbody’s Facebook page declined to comment Wednesday.

The site occupied by Oddbody’s has been a favorite night spot in Riverside for decades. It previously housed McGuffy’s House of Rock, which closed in 2014, Dayton Daily News records show.

That business opened in 1981 as McGuffy’s House of Draft. Prior to McGuffy’s, the tenant was Jimbo’s, a restaurant/bar.

ExplorePOPULAR: Joe’s Pizzeria a decades-long tradition for owners, customers in Dayton, Riverside

In Other News
1
Section 8 struggles: 5 key takeaways from our investigation
2
Man taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Preble County
3
VA marks half-a-million PACT Act claims filed in latest milestone
4
5 things to know about the rise and fall of Friendly’s restaurants in...
5
QUIZ: How much do you know about Dayton Dragons history?

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top