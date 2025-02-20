City of Vandalia’s $2M purchase of former Rite Aid building secures it for future growth

The building is situated at the southwest corner of National Road and Dixie Drive. The Dayton International Airport is located to the northwest of the site.

City leaders categorize the purchase as “strategic,” lending an opportunity for future growth of the business district under the city’s authority.

Any future businesses to open at the location must first be approved by the city, which Interim City Manager Kurt Althouse said is a critical benefit of owning the property outright.

“This location is critical for future development, and it’s important for the city to have the ability to control what type of development goes in at this strategic location,” Althouse said. “Our mission now is to find an end-user that aligns with the recommendations from the 2020 comprehensive plan, which was developed with considerable input from a wide range of community stakeholders.”

The property was purchased using funds from the city’s Job Creation and Revitalization Fund, which was established in 2022 in response to community concerns regarding development in the city’s business corridor, Althouse said.

The JCRF receives monies from fees assessed for building permits and land development, using those funds to invest in development opportunities.