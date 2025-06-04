City’s ‘Plan Beavercreek’ effort will redo zoning, land use; meeting is Thursday

Additionally, the project’s goals include making the zoning codes easy to understand and implement, and creating a more user-friendly development process.

The city is hosting an open house for Plan Beavercreek from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the Lofino Plaza Meeting Room, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Residents and business owners will have the chance to review the current land use plan, identify issues, opportunities, and share their ideas, the city said. City staff will be available to answer questions and provide information about the project.

While the city’s regulations have been updated in bits and pieces as needed over the last 45 years, this is the first “comprehensive overhaul” of its code since Beavercreek’s incorporation in 1980, City Manager Pete Landrum said.

“This project is a significant milestone for the city of Beavercreek,” Landrum said in April. “Revamping these key planning documents, specifically designed for our community, is crucial to guiding the city’s future and ensuring it remains a vibrant place to live, work, and visit.”

Consulting firms ZoneCo and OHM Advisors have been selected to work on this project, and their directives include modernizing the city’s planning documents, addressing outdated regulations, and ensuring compliance with the law.

Beavercreek residents will have several opportunities to share their thoughts, through public input sessions and other outreach efforts, said Planning and Development Director Randy Burkett.

“However, it’s equally important that the city ensures all proposed changes comply with legal requirements. Finding this balance is key to creating documents that address both the community’s needs and our legal responsibilities,” he said.

The project is expected to take about a year and a half to complete, according to the city. The land use plan is expected to be completed by December, and the code update is planned to take place through the summer of 2026. Once finalized, city council will vote on whether to adopt the plan.

“The land use plan will establish a clear vision for the future, while the code updates will provide the tools and regulations to implement that vision effectively,” Burkett said. “Together, the project will support a forward-thinking, well-connected, and thriving Beavercreek that reflects the needs of residents, businesses, and the overall community.”

More information about Plan Beavercreek can be found online at PlanBeavercreek.com.