BreakingNews
Body of a child found in downtown Dayton Saturday evening
X

Clark County rollover crash results in minor injuries

Local News
By Sydney Dawes
45 minutes ago

A rollover crash involving two cars overnight in Clark County injured at least one person.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near Interstate 70 in the area of North Urbana Street and Buena Vista Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to initial reports, a Chevy Impala struck a Honda Fit in the rear, and one of the vehicles overturned.

Medics treated people on the scene for minor injuries.

ExploreBody of a child found in downtown Dayton Saturday evening

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

In Other News
1
Springfield driver who crashed into pole arrested for OVI
2
Body of a child found in downtown Dayton Saturday evening
3
County agencies working to reduce jail population with mental health...
4
32nd annual Furry Skurry 5k will be hosted at new location
5
Dayton songwriter Jesse Remnant releases impressive second solo album

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top