Clark County rollover crash results in minor injuries

A rollover crash involving two cars overnight in Clark County injured at least one person.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near Interstate 70 in the area of North Urbana Street and Buena Vista Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.
According to initial reports, a Chevy Impala struck a Honda Fit in the rear, and one of the vehicles overturned.
Medics treated people on the scene for minor injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
