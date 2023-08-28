Clay Mathile dies, Coco’s Bistro wows at Bacon Fest, Super 8 motel fire and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Clay Mathile dies; Iams pet food billionaire, Dayton-area philanthropist

Clay Mathile, the former owner and CEO of the Iams pet food company, and a longtime Dayton philanthropist, died Saturday surrounded by family, according to a statement from the Mathile family.

He was 82.

“Clay was a visionary leader, impassioned philanthropist, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He profoundly changed the lives of many through his generous heart, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his unwavering belief in others,” the family said in a statement.

READ THE FULL STORY

Troubled Vandalia Super 8 motel has partial roof collapse in Sunday morning fire

The Super 8 Motel in Vandalia, which recently reopened after being shut down for a year, erupted into a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning.

Vandalia Fire crews were dispatched to the 550 E. National Road motel — which sits behind McDonald’s at the I-75 and U.S. 40 interchange — on reports of an automatic fire alarm around 4:15 a.m., according to a statement from the Vandalia fire department.

First responders arrived to find smoke and fire issuing from the west side of the building. Vandalia police and fire staff evacuated the building and began attacking the fire on the third floor, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire.

READ THE FULL STORY

DAYTON EATS: Coco’s Bistro wows at Bacon Fest

Pork’s best cut saw thousands flocking to Fraze Pavilion last Saturday to celebrate and enjoy the best salty, smoky, fatty, wonderful bacon laced dishes that restaurants and food trucks had to offer.

The decade-old event, Bacon Fest, celebrates dishes that put bacon on a pedestal thanks to culinary vision, preparation, skilled technique, quality ingredients and execution of incredible kitchen staff.

Not only were the robust crowds on hand helping judge the dishes, but so were a panel of judges, including this writer.

READ THE FULL STORY

Dayton-area author Erin Flanagan keeps building her national readership

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Erin Flanagan is persistent. Flanagan, a professor of English language and literatures at Wright State University, received 66 rejections for her first novel, “Deer Season,” before she finally found a publisher, University of Nebraska Press, on her 67th try. That book went on to win a prestigious Edgar Award for Best First Novel by an American Writer.

Flanagan just published her third novel, “Come With Me,” and most of the story takes place in Dayton. This is the convoluted tale of the friendship between two women, Gwen, and Nicola. Early on in the story, Gwen is having dinner with her husband Todd at a restaurant in Boulder, Colorado. Everything appears normal. Then Todd collapses and dies.

Gwen’s world implodes. She has a young daughter, Whitney, and zero comprehension of family finances and other crucial issues. Her late husband took care of those things. After she gets a grip on their situation she realizes Todd was concealing a lot of stuff from her.

READ THE FULL STORY

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: K-12 Gallery can use art supplies

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Dayton’s wonderful art facility for children and teens is gearing up for the new school year. You can’t help but notice K12 Gallery’s colorful building when you’re driving by the corner of South Jefferson Street and Patterson Boulevard. K12 Gallery & TEJAS (Teen Educational and Joint Adult Studio) hold daily classes and workshops for Dayton’s children, teenagers and adults. The organization is celebrating 30 years of service to the Dayton community.

Inside the bright building is an artist-centered regional visual arts center offering innovative visual arts programs for all ages in the Miami Valley. These programs include art classes, in-school and after-school hands-on programs, summer art camps, field trips, professional exhibitions, public art, workshops, community outreach, and art parties for all ages.

“Professional artists also support low-income students, youth on probation, adults with disabilities, incarcerated individuals, and survivors of violence, providing equal access to the educational and healing quality of the arts,” says Creative Marketing Director, Linnea Stevens. “Our members represent geographic diversity and a wide range of interests. We engage talent in the service of the community, leading through the arts to problem-solve.”

READ THE FULL STORY