Clay Twp. home ideal for indoor, outdoor entertaining

A walkway leads from the driveway to the formal covered alcove. Inside, the front door opens into a foyer with decorative tile flooring. Open to the left is the formal dining room and tucked off to the right is a sitting room or office area with a cathedral ceiling and an arched window.

The foyer hallway opens into a great room, which has a cathedral ceiling that peaks over both the great room and the adjoining kitchen and breakfast room. Two skylights add natural light to the open space, and French doors open from the breakfast room to a wooden balcony deck. The centerpiece to the great room is a detailed fireplace mantel with raised hearth and glass-tile accents that surround the wood-burning insert.

A dual peninsula counter divides the kitchen from the great room. The counters have been refinished into a beautiful faux marble design that complements the painted white cabinetry. The galley-style kitchen has a triangular bump-out for easy access to the range and refrigerator. There is a coffee station and additional counter space near the double sink. A small pantry closet is off the breakfast room and linen storage is just off the dining room, which is accessible from the kitchen.

A short hallway from the great room leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bedrooms mirror each other with double-door closets. The bath has a solid-surface sink and counter upon an elevated vanity and a tub-shower. Off the opposite side the great room, a hallway ends at the first-floor primary bedroom. The bedroom has French doors that open to the backyard balcony deck. The private bathroom features a walk-in closet, double-sink vanity with nearby storage nook, a step-in shower and private toilet room.

Off the same hallway is a laundry room, interior access to the two-car garage and access to the finished lower level.

The hidden stairwell ends within a sitting area that opens into a family room setting. The room has carpeting, wood-wrapped support beams and a stone wood-burning fireplace with raised hearth and wood-beam mantel. The flooring divides the space into the family room and a kitchen and dining area. Along one wall are cabinets and counters that surround a range and sink. A daylight window is next to French doors, which open from the breakfast room to the backyard patio.

Three bonus rooms have private entrances off the family room and are currently set up as bedrooms as each have large closets. One room has a private entrance to the full bathroom, which is also accessible from the kitchen. The bathroom has a single-sink vanity with granite counter and a corner step-in shower with glass doors.

Another bonus room is set up as an exercise room with a closet, rubber mat floor and mirrors.

Price: $571,000

Highlights: About 4,330 sq. ft., 3-6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, 2 wood-burning fireplaces, skylights, updated kitchen, split floor plan, finished walkout lower level, kitchenette, 3 bonus rooms, exercise room, well and septic, water heater 2022, furnace 2019, water softener with reverse osmosis 2019, wooden balcony deck, concrete patio, 2-car garage, 35-by-50-foot pole barn with office, plumbed for bath, three overhead doors, 12-by-18-foot storage barn, paved driveway with turnaround and additional parking pad, basketball hoop, 2.06 acres

For more information:

Jamie Day and Donna Price

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-602-2761 or 937-266-5207