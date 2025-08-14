Clayton ballot issues: Voters to decide on charter changes, gas aggregation; housing referendum status pending

Clayton’s electorate will also decide on a natural gas aggregation option and, potentially, on a referendum for a heavily-opposed proposal to build 529 homes on Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

The project has been a recurring topic during recent council meetings, with council voting to reject and approve the plans multiple times.

Despite its most recent rejection — the proclaimed goal of the referendum petition committee — the issue may still make the ballot, though election officials can’t yet say with certainty.

Proposed charter amendments

Amendment to Charter Section 3.04 Mayor and Vice Mayor:

The Charter Review Committee recommended the charter be more reflective of the fact Clayton operates under a city manager form of government and that the mayor has no more power than any other council member.

Changes to this section include omission of a statement categorizing the mayor as the primary contact person for economic and community development.

With this change, the mayor would continue to serve as the primary spokesperson for the city.

Amendments to Charter Sections 5.02 City Manager Qualifications and 11.03 Personnel Practices Manual:

These changes would remove the Clayton residency requirement for Clayton officials, including the city manager.

Amendments to Charter Sections 3.03 Wards and Boundaries and 9.01 Nominations and Elections:

Changes to these sections would address a potential issue which could result in a present ward council member or a resident who wishes to run for a ward council member seat to be prevented from doing so when redistricting of a ward occurs such that said present or prospective ward council member becomes a resident of a different ward within 12 months of running for said seat.

Amendments to Sections 4.031 Procedure for Passage of Ordinances, 4.032 Procedures for Passage of Resolutions, 4.04 Codification of Ordinances, and 8.02 Contracting Powers and Procedures:

These changes would allow the city to publish pertinent information, such as proposed ordinances and resolutions, on its official website and social media accounts instead of via the newspaper. City staff said ceasing newspaper publication of such notices would save money and noted the rise of social media and the internet as a main source for information.

The city manager would still be permitted to utilize newspapers of general circulation to solicit submittals of bids.

The following proposed amendment was not submitted by the city’s charter review committee, but was recommended for consideration by City Law Director Martina Dillon, as it complies with Ohio Ethics Commission opinion.

Amendment to Charter Section 3.08 Salaries of Elected Officials:

Removal of language which permits mid-term salary adjustments for elected officials.

Other ballot issues

Voters will decide on a resolution to authorize a natural gas aggregation program with opt-out provisions.

Aggregation programs allow residents and small business consumers the option to leverage a combined buying power to negotiate better rates and terms with natural gas suppliers, with the goal being lower prices and rates.

One ballot issue whose fate is still to be seen is that of a referendum on the request and preliminary development plan submitted by Mark Schnicke, on behalf of SDG Warner Village, which proposes construction of a 529-home subdivision on Sweet Potato Ridge Road, just west of Main Street, which is also Ohio State Route 48.

City council has flip-flopped on the proposal multiple times, most recently by appealing approval of the plans.

Dillon said recently it is her opinion that the referendum effort and ballot measure will be moot if council’s repeal vote is affirmed after a second reading, tentatively set for Aug. 21.

But Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said his office is seeking clarification and direction from the Ohio Secretary of State and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.