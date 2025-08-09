Clayton man dead after fatal crash in Butler Twp. Saturday morning

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A 24-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle-semi-truck crash in Butler Twp. Saturday morning.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway identified the man as Kha Huynh from Clayton, who was found dead at the scene.

Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle fatal crash around 10:20 a.m. at Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 31, according to the patrol.

OSHP said the 2007 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle and the 2025 Kenworth were both eastbound on I-70 when the motorcycle hit the trailer being pulled by the Kenworth.

Huynh was ejected off the motorcycle and landed in the roadway, according to the patrol.

No injuries were reported with the driver of the Kenworth.

Clayton Fire Department, Butler Twp. Fire Department, Butler Twp. Police Department, Englewood Police Department, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Carl’s Body Shop and Towing responded to the scene.

In Other News
1
Groove Garden festival brings 20 DJs to the Oregon District this...
2
Tipp City lifts stop order on blasting
3
Frequent moves for military kids spur local giveaway
4
Sheriff’s office warns Montgomery County residents of two new scams
5
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Dayton

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.