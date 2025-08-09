Clayton man dead after fatal crash in Butler Twp. Saturday morning

Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle fatal crash around 10:20 a.m. at Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 31, according to the patrol.

OSHP said the 2007 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle and the 2025 Kenworth were both eastbound on I-70 when the motorcycle hit the trailer being pulled by the Kenworth.

Huynh was ejected off the motorcycle and landed in the roadway, according to the patrol.

No injuries were reported with the driver of the Kenworth.

Clayton Fire Department, Butler Twp. Fire Department, Butler Twp. Police Department, Englewood Police Department, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Carl’s Body Shop and Towing responded to the scene.