Clayton manager offered position with city of Battle Creek, Mich.

Zimmerlin declined on Sunday to confirm whether she will accept the offer.

“I have not resigned from my position in the city of Clayton as of this date,” she said via email.

Battle Creek’s offer is contingent on a successful contract negotiation and background check, the city’s announcement states.

“The city’s goal is to have an approved contract in place by the commission’s first meeting in September,” it reads.

That meeting is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Zimmerlin was one of three finalists for the position, according to Battle Creek officials.

Zimmerlin has served as Clayton city manager since February 2020. Prior to that, she was assistant city administrator for Springdale from 2016 to 2020.

Zimmerlin earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Dayton.

The city of Battle Creek, Michigan, is located in southwestern Michigan’s Calhoun County, approximately 210 miles from Clayton.

The city has a population of around 53,000 residents.