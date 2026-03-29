Clayton road closed for repairs Monday, Tuesday

Road repairs in Clayton will happen on Monday and Tuesday, with one road remaining closed.
Haber Road will be closed during this time, and National Road at Haber will remain open with flaggers, according to a social media post from the city of Clayton.
Crews will perform full-depth repairs, including removing damaged pavement, installing new base and resurfacing the roadway to create a smoother and more durable driving surface, the post said.
“Please plan ahead, use alternate routes where possible and use caution when traveling through the area,” the post continued.
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