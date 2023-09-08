Clayton voters to have final say on new subdivision proposed for 43 acres of farmland

Clayton voters will decide the outcome of a proposal to construct 125 single-family homes on a 43-acre parcel of land at the southeast corner of Phillipsburg-Union Road and Haber Road.

On Thursday evening, Clayton City Council rejected a motion to repeal its previous approval of a rezoning request and preliminary development plan by Clayton Properties Group Inc., also known as Arbor Homes, to develop a housing subdivision west of Irongate Estates on a vacant plot of land that’s currently zoned under the city’s rural conservation district code.

Explore Clayton voters could have final say on housing development proposal

Council voted instead to approve an ordinance that first affirms its previous approval decision, but which further authorizes the placement of a referendum on the March 19, 2024 ballot to allow the city’s voters to have the final say on whether or not the plan by Arbor Homes can ultimately proceed.

As part of a grassroots campaign with the slogan “Keep it Rural,” Clayton residents successfully gathered nearly double the required amount of signatures to qualify the referendum for the ballot. Thursday’s vote to then authorize its placement was held in accordance with the city’s charter.

The Arbor Homes project has been a hot-button topic in the community since its proposal in March, with dozens of residents voicing concern during multiple council meetings.

“(The rural feel) is a big selling point for this area, and I think we’re making that abundantly clear,” said Clayton resident Doug Bias, who has helped lead the charge behind the “Keep it Rural” campaign. “Our movement is growing; we’re getting more and more people behind us here, and we’re just getting started.”