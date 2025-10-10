Clearcreek Elementary takes learning beyond the four walls of a classroom

“We love being able to come outside and have students in nature with the fresh air and the natural light,” said first-grade teacher Krista Curry.

Research shows that outdoor education benefits young learners by reducing anxiety while enhancing focus, creativity, social interaction and cooperation. It also allows for more hands-on learning experiences, said Curry, who spearheaded the project in collaboration with kindergarten teacher Jenna Hetzler and Principal Carrie Corder.

The space features movable modular outdoor benches, which help support flexible seating and peer interaction.

There also are double-sided magnetic chalkboard dividers to create interactive learning zones, and special square table and chair sets with smooth surfaces that won’t warp or bubble so students can use paper and pencils for writing and science projects, Curry said.

Credit: Jen Balduf Credit: Jen Balduf

The flexibility of the space allows for “lots of collaborate projects, small group instruction,” Curry said. “We can also do whole group instruction. We have an outdoor speaker as well with a microphone so we can make sure that we’re heard while giving instructions.”

The project was made possible through the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, which raised close to $20,000 for the outdoor school furniture and other equipment.

“The great thing about it, it’s all portable,” said parent and PTO member Brittany Barber.