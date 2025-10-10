Breaking: Breaking news: AES Ohio to seek higher rates again

Clearcreek Elementary takes learning beyond the four walls of a classroom

Clearcreek Elementary School student Blakely Moer draws on the magnetic chalkboard Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in the new outdoor classroom space in the shelter behind the school in Springboro. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

Clearcreek Elementary School student Blakely Moer draws on the magnetic chalkboard Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in the new outdoor classroom space in the shelter behind the school in Springboro. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
SPRINGBORO
By
1 hour ago
Clearcreek Elementary School in Springboro has a new outdoor classroom that takes learning beyond four walls.

The interactive environment in the shelter behind the school at 750 S. Main St., which serves children in pre-kindergarten through first grade, is designed to spark curiosity, creativity and meaningful connections among the district’s youngest learners, school leaders said.

“We love being able to come outside and have students in nature with the fresh air and the natural light,” said first-grade teacher Krista Curry.

Krista Curry, a first grade teacher at Clearcreek Elementary School, sits on one of the benches Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, as she talks about the new outdoor classroom in the shelter behind the school. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Research shows that outdoor education benefits young learners by reducing anxiety while enhancing focus, creativity, social interaction and cooperation. It also allows for more hands-on learning experiences, said Curry, who spearheaded the project in collaboration with kindergarten teacher Jenna Hetzler and Principal Carrie Corder.

The space features movable modular outdoor benches, which help support flexible seating and peer interaction.

There also are double-sided magnetic chalkboard dividers to create interactive learning zones, and special square table and chair sets with smooth surfaces that won’t warp or bubble so students can use paper and pencils for writing and science projects, Curry said.

A group of Clearcreek Elementary School students sit at one of the table and chair sets Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in the new outdoor classroom in the shelter behind the school in Springboro. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

The flexibility of the space allows for “lots of collaborate projects, small group instruction,” Curry said. “We can also do whole group instruction. We have an outdoor speaker as well with a microphone so we can make sure that we’re heard while giving instructions.”

The project was made possible through the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, which raised close to $20,000 for the outdoor school furniture and other equipment.

“The great thing about it, it’s all portable,” said parent and PTO member Brittany Barber.

Four classes of Clearcreek Elementary School students in a mix of first graders and kindergartners sit in front of the new outdoor classroom Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in the shelter behind the school. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Credit: Jen Balduf

Credit: Jen Balduf

