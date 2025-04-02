Colleagues remember Brady Allen, one of Dayton’s most unique horror writers

Allen died at his home and was 54-years old.

Rubin’s relationship with Allen stretched over two decades. They bonded over sports, parenting and teaching he said. Their daughters also went to school together.

“I’m so glad he had the chance to experience being a grandfather. Though it was only for a few months prior to his passing he absolutely had a chance to adore his grandson,” Rubin said.

Allen taught at Wright State for years as a member of its extensive English faculty. While his tenure ended in 2022, colleagues continued to feel the educator’s presence.

“His presence was always there. We’d go months without seeing each other and when we did, it was as if nothing had changed. We had this real mutual respect and understanding,” Rubin said.

Rubin recalled his late friend’s love of baseball and how he would use a personal bat as a pointer and prop in the classroom. Though he might have appeared imposing at first, Rubin stated soon most students realized just how gentle their instructor was.

“He was a big guy, tall and husky, with this long beard. A very imposing figure with this really deep but soft-spoken, rather soothing voice. I think his students would probably feel a bit intimidated when they first saw him but once he started talking they would realize that this big teddy bear was going to be their professor,” he shared.

In addition to his work in the classroom, Allen put his writing principles into practice with the publication of his book Back Roads and Frontal Lobes. Originally released by Post Mortem Press over a decade ago and later reprinted by Cemetery Dance Publications, the title shows the author’s dedication to his craft.

“His writing was kind of dark but unique because there was also humor and a country western vibe to it. His writing was sort of like him as a person, very hard to classify,” Rubin said.

Few understand that better than four-time Bram Stoker Award-winning author Tim Waggoner. The Sinclair Community College Professor of English described meeting Allen for the first time over 15 years ago and the friendship the two built over time. Back Roads and Frontal Lobes would even feature a quote from Waggoner calling it “a master class in fiction writing.”

“There was a sort of honesty to his writing and Allen was sort of like that,” Waggoner said. “He was forthright, a ‘here’s who I am and I accept you for who you are’ kind of person. People gravitated towards that and it comes across in his writing.”

As authors, the pair crossed paths at numerous conventions and other events. Waggoner recalled just how friendly Allen was.

“He was funny and a really good storyteller,” Waggoner said. “Even though for many years he at Wright State, he didn’t look the part of the academic. I think he sort of enjoyed messing with whatever stereotypes people they might bring to the way he looked or what he was doing in the classroom.”

The author of the upcoming novel Conan: Spawn of the Serpent God praised Allen’s collection for its ‘deceptive ease’. Back Roads and Frontal Lobes also showcases an impressive variety of characters and genres.

“It doesn’t look meticulously constructed because it appears so natural,” Waggoner explained. “Like hitting a baseball, eventually you don’t think about all the steps you think about hitting it better, further, faster.”

In addition to missing his friend, Waggoner lamented not spending more time with him over the last few years. While plans were made, he shared, they inevitably fell through.

“He was really good and I wish he had written more,” Waggoner shared. “That would have been wonderful to see.”