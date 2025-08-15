Columbus murder suspect arrested in Springfield

The Columbus division of the U.S. Marshals and FBI found Andre at the Quality Inn on East Leffel Lane, but he “refused to be taken into custody and began a standoff with law enforcement that lasted several hours,” according to a media release. After negotiations, he was arrested.

Andre is in custody at the Clark County Jail.

“Our investigative resources paired with the capabilities of the Springfield Police Department SWAT team led to the safe apprehension of this murder suspect,” said U.S. Marshal Michael Black in the release.