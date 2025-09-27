Column: Censorship and its effect on local comedians

Kimmel was back on the air earlier this week.

I’m Jessica Graue, comedian who predominantly performs in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. I did a set in Las Vegas once, but that’s its own column.

I want to know what this means for local comedians, so I asked a couple of my local comedian friends whether they are worried about censorship or the freedom to speak their minds on stage.

Most said they were not worried about censorship coming to our local stages, but as with anything, never say never. However, there are some other issues that could be effects of censorship on a larger scale.

“I really don’t see, nor have I seen any censorship happening at the local level,” said Carlin Hagerty of McArthur, Ohio who has been a comedian for 14 years. “Mostly, I see people that are not funny that call it censorship. It’s mostly newer comics trying to be ‘edgy.’ Mostly, it turns out to be unfunny, but instead of taking responsibility, they will blame censorship.”

And here I was thinking that I just wasn’t that funny. It was actually in fact censorship. While I understand Hagerty’s concern, I don’t think that audiences have the ability to laugh or not laugh based on their views for the most part. Comedy is a primal instinct, and laughing is something that can’t be controlled most of the time.

The late-night format is slowly dying. While this doesn’t excuse the act of censorship or the prohibition of free speech, the way people consume media, and in-turn, comedy, has changed. We no longer have to wait until 11:35 p.m. to watch comedy and laugh together.

We also have more than three channels now. And let me say, I wish we could go back to the times of having only three channels. I search on Netflix for hours at a time, eventually running out of time to watch a show of substance because my time was spent doomscrolling.

Another factor with the late-night drama is the issue of media convergence. When only a handful of companies own most of the media, fewer voices and viewpoints are expressed. This is just simple math, which was never my strong suit, so I hope it adds up.

I am a journalist, professor and comedian, so freedom of speech and expression are at the center of what I do every single day. But in all of my jobs, I have a boss. Having certain freedoms doesn’t mean freedom from consequences.

Before I say anything in a column, on a stage or in a classroom, I think deeply about the repercussions because you can’t control other people’s reactions. But you can control what you say.

Luckily as comedians, we can be clever. We can cleverly talk about issues in a not-so-obvious way in order to get our points across. But sometimes things need to be said directly and that’s what Kimmel did. It’s still murky as to whether he was suspended because of “low ratings” as the president said or because of the Federal Trade Commission and a merger.

Either way, comedians are meant to be controversial. The Supreme Court actually granted us the right to mock people in power with Hustler Magazine v. Falwell (1988). Jerry Falwell sued Hustler over a satirical ad that insinuated he was a drunk who slept with his mother. Most people know this to be a joke, and the Supreme Court agreed.

It’s our job as comedians to take on those in power. While I usually stay on the tamer side of the comedy aisle, I’m glad that I still have that right. I’m not entirely sure, though, whether I’m really excited to be a comedian right now or really scared to be a comedian right now.

