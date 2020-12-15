Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Faith-based

The Combined Federal Campaign is the federal government’s official workplace giving campaign, allowing employees and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities. This year’s campaign runs from Sept. 21 to Jan. 15 under the theme of “Show Some Love: Be the Face of Change.” Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://GiveCFC.org.
“Faith consists in believing when it is beyond the power of reason to believe.” – Voltaire
Faith comes in many shapes and forms. It is the thing many people cling to when times get tough. Faith-based charities within the CFC support and promote various belief systems and provide services to support people and communities in need, both spiritually and physically. They believe in making the world a better place.
Their services incorporate many other causes: feeding the hungry, providing shelter to the homeless, caring for the sick, educating children and many more, under the umbrella of sharing their faith.
“If you want to make a contribution through CFC and you are a person of faith, it would be great to choose a charity that is faith-based because they do so much good in the world,” said the development director of a faith-based charity that translates a religious text into thousands of languages. “They help people in the here-and-now but also for eternity.”
For many people giving through a faith-based charity, they are carrying out their faith because they are called to do good in the world, reach out to others and help meet their needs from a place of love, she said.
“There is so much need in the world right now, especially if you look in a bigger context. We are so blessed and fortunate, even though we have gone through a hard season, to have extra that we can share with others in need in our own community but also around the world,” she said. “That could be supporting people who have food insecurity, who need clean water, there are justice issues, so many things.”
The gifts CFC brings to the charities are such a blessing, she said, but prayers for the work being done also are needed.
“That’s always the way (people) can support the work around the world and really encourage the workers that the charities are supporting,” she added.
How to help
It’s easy to make an immediate impact through supporting CFC and faith-based charities. Volunteer opportunities can be found and CFC contributions made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org. Details about this week’s cause are available at https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/faith-based.