Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Faith-based

For many people giving through a faith-based charity, they are carrying out their faith because they are called to do good in the world, reach out to others and help meet their needs from a place of love, she said.

“There is so much need in the world right now, especially if you look in a bigger context. We are so blessed and fortunate, even though we have gone through a hard season, to have extra that we can share with others in need in our own community but also around the world,” she said. “That could be supporting people who have food insecurity, who need clean water, there are justice issues, so many things.”

The gifts CFC brings to the charities are such a blessing, she said, but prayers for the work being done also are needed.

“That’s always the way (people) can support the work around the world and really encourage the workers that the charities are supporting,” she added.

How to help

It’s easy to make an immediate impact through supporting CFC and faith-based charities. Volunteer opportunities can be found and CFC contributions made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org. Details about this week’s cause are available at https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/faith-based.