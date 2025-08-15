Come one, come all! Dayton’s circus history includes big acts, wild beasts and famous clowns since the 1850s

Here are some examples of what it was like when the circus appeared in Dayton over the early years.

May 27, 1859: Antonio & Wilder’s Great World Circus

One of the earliest advertisements for a circus coming to town was from May 13, 1859, in The Daily Empire.

The Antonio & Wilder’s Great World Circus made a one-night stop in Dayton, a day after performing in Troy and a day before heading next to Germantown. An afternoon and evening performance was given in each town.

The circus billed itself as a company selected from the best performers of Europe and America.

Featured performers included The Migasi Ballet Troupe, performing horse American Eagle, trick horse, Nonpariel and comic dog, Yankee.

Headlining the show was Fire King, who appeared on a slack rope, “revolving at a terrific speed and completely enveloped in a volcano of fire.”

April 29, 1920: John Robinson’s Circus

John Robinson’s Circus was popular during the turn of the century. Travelling by train, the show made a one-day only stop in Dayton in 1920.

Their 97th annual tour was billed as “The wonder show of the universe,” “The diamond mine of amusement” and “The season’s greatest grandest super circus.”

When the Robinson’s Circus came to town, it was an event in itself to watch the show being set up, the tents being constructed and the animals being brought in during the free street parade.

Tickets were sold at W.P. Jenkins Drug Co. at Fifth and Ludlow streets.

It featured herds of elephants, 1,005 people, droves of camels, zebras, 500 horses and Congo the hippopotamus.

May 10, 1930: The Sells Floto Circus

Circus wagons, elephants and hundreds of performers were in town for a matinee and night show at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

It was a big event for circus lovers was Tom Mix and his equally famous horse, Tony, were to appear for both performances.

Tom had been with the circus for over 20 years, starting as a young cowboy making $20 a week. By 1930, he had become the highest-ever paid circus performer, said to be making $20,000 per week.

With Tom was his team of ranch cowboys and cowgirls.

The new program also included the Cervantes troupe of acrobats, the Juliettes and the Adonis troupe of aerial stars, the Schwartz Sisters, Mabel Pelkey (a girl whose exploits in midair were thrilling crowds everywhere) and the Flying Wards.

Doors were open one hour prior to performances so patrons could see and enjoy the 52-cage display of “rare and strange beasts of the jungle.”

May 5, 1941: Jean Allen and ‘Babe’ arrive for circus in Dayton

Jean Allen and “Babe,” a 70-year-old, five-ton performing elephant of the famous Cole Brothers combined circus, had arrived in town by train for two performances at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The circus was featuring its new blue and gold “big top” canvas tent.

The performances featured Allen leading three herds of elephants through demonstrations, climaxing in the stunning elephant mount in the hippodrome track.

Other performers were listed as Polish, Italian and Russian refugees, including the only woman in the world to do a twin-somersault while riding bareback on a horse.

The inside of the tent was an immense American flag.

Another new feature of the circus was in the inclusion of grand opera star Florence Tennyson, a soprano, who sang three songs throughout the circus performance.

The smash finale was a mix of elephants and Tennyson singing “Your Land is My Land.”

Sept. 30, 1943: Ringling Circus in Dayton for two days

Boys and girls gazed in wonderment as the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus unloaded 70,000 tons of gear and erected a new all-white, six-pole “big top” tent at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The “big top,” with three rings and two stages, could seat 14,500 people.

The circus was in town for afternoon and evening performances over Thursday and Friday that week.

That season’s performance opened with a nostalgic spectacle which turned back the clock to reproduce a circus street parade of 1898, featuring a 30-piece band.

A tribute to the United Nations was to be paid by the entire circus personnel of 1,600 in a performance called “Let Freedom ring.”

Other performances were to include a promenade of 50 elephants, an aerial ballet of 60 girls, dancing stallions, jitter-bugging unicyclists, wild animals, daredevils of the high wire, bareback riders and a horse ballet.