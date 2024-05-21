Committee fails to make program recommendations for new crisis service providers for Montgomery County ADAMHS

Staff members on Monday evening provided two contract recommendations to the program and services committee for providers who could take over the Crisis Now hotline and the mobile crisis response team.

The committee members, many wanting more time to vet the providers before recommending the six-month contracts to the full board, were only able to make a couple motions before those either failed or were withdrawn.

“What I don’t want to do is make a hasty decision and services are still interrupted,” said board member Jill Bucaro, who is also manager of holistic defense services for the Montgomery County Public Defender Office.

Community stakeholders and members had also reached out, some of the committee members said, asking the committee not to approve the contracts.

“I feel, as a board member, some of us are basically public enemy number one,” said board member Teresa Russell, who is also the director of criminal justice outreach at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

RI International’s financial losses

There were questions of how Montgomery County ADAMHS ended up in this position. The board had previously approved extending its agreement with RI International for five months, between Jan. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2024, which included waiving the 120-day notice requirement in their original contract should either entity decide to renew or not to renew services.

“What we do know is that they really had a great deal of difficulty blending their rate with the payment system in Ohio,” Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of the Montgomery County ADAMHS board, said about RI International’s struggles. She made reference to the reimbursement system from Medicaid as one of the sources of difficulty.

“Since initiating services, RI has incurred substantial financial losses exceeding $2.3 million as of December 2023, in our commitment to sustain these vital programs in Montgomery County,” said RI International president and CEO David Covington in a letter obtained Monday by the Dayton Daily News.

If RI International continued providing services, it had projected another loss of $600,000.

“I’m worried we will be back here again,” Bucaro said, with others sharing similar remarks.

Staff recommendations

The staff’s recommendations for new providers included Netcare Access, who would provide call center services to the end of the year for a contract amount of up to $515,000. DeCoach Recovery Centre, for a contract amount of up to $440,000, was proposed for the crisis mobile response team.

The sources of funding for both would be the county’s human services levy, Ohio MHAS funding, and a federal grant from SAMSHA.

A couple committee members made different motions for a 90-day recommendation of Netcare and DeCoach. They disagreed, though, on other recommendations in the motions, such as recommendations on considering local providers in the future and who could provide input and help vet the providers.

Dr. Brian Stroh, CEO of Netcare, said logistics of providing services for only a 90-day contract would be difficult for any provider.

Previous services, funding

RI International had been providing services in Montgomery County since late 2021, soft launching the Crisis Now hotline in November 2021 and doing a hard launch in January 2022. Its services include overseeing the county’s Crisis Now hotline, mobile response teams and the crisis receiving center located on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

RI International’s services were funded through $3.6 million of the county’s human services levy, as well as $1.3 million in state allocated funds from Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) and $1.8 million in federal funds.

During its existence in Montgomery County, RI International provided help to more than 30,000 times, mostly through the Crisis Now hotline. The crisis receiving center, which soft-opened last spring, saw an average of 90 people per month, according to data provided by ADAMHS. State and local leaders touted the three-tiered crisis model as the first of its kind in the nation.

Montgomery County ADAMHS receives $21.4 million in human services levy funding from the county to support behavioral health services.