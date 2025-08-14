COMMUNITY GEM: Bryan Myers builds legacy of support for children after personal tragedy

He was left in a vegetative state and died at 3 years old in 2001 after being taken off life support. An autopsy determined his death was caused by brain injuries from shaken baby syndrome and blunt force trauma.

Myers recently was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Elise Hafenbrack for founding and helping guide the foundation.

“They raise money to bring awareness within the Miamisburg community and beyond through various outreach efforts, helping to ensure all children can grow in an environment without fear of abuse,” Hafenbrack told this news outlet.

The foundation has provided academic and athletic scholarships, supported local athletics, and contributed to community projects.

Myers said that after he received Jansen’s autopsy results, “I just couldn’t sit by and not do something on his behalf.” Myers, along with some friends, starting selling T-shirts on behalf of the foundation and launched a golf outing that recently celebrated its 23rd installment.

“I just wanted to keep his name alive,” he said.

Myers, a retired Miamisburg City Schools teacher, said it’s “a bittersweet honor” that he was nominated as a Community Gem, but added that he also is honored to be nominated.

“When I talk about Jansen at different events, I still ... can’t help but cry,” he said. “It’s one of those things that you never get over it. You just learn to deal with it, and so I’m honored that we’ve been able to create such an amazing foundation in his name.”

In its early years, the foundation supported what would have been Jansen’s classmates by sponsoring educational outings, books and their graduation ceremony at the Nutter Center.

“Bryan did something good for others from this terrible situation, which is every parent’s nightmare,” Hafenbrack said.

Once that class graduated, the foundation dedicated itself to helping help children in the community grow and develop as Jansen would have had he not been abused.

The Jansen Myers Child Abuse Foundation sponsored the Jansen Myers Active Children’s Playground at Sycamore Trails Park. The new attraction is scheduled to be dedicated Sept. 4, he said.

“It just makes me feel good to do something for the community and the kids in the community, and that they can get something out of it on Jansen’s behalf, that we can help out,” Myers said. “Every time we’re able to do something like that, it brings about awareness of child abuse.”

Myers said anyone who suspects abuse should report it so it can be investigated.

“If you stay quiet on it, you’re not helping anybody,” he said.