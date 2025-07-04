COMMUNITY GEM: Dayton man has served immigrant community for 40+ years

“David’s heart is for the people,” said Sharlyn Radcliffe, who nominated Larson as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

Larson said he wanted to get involved in local government after he served in the Peace Corps. Stationed in Turkey as a volunteer for two years at the time of the Vietnam War, he described his experience as educational and “awakened a thirst for knowledge about people and other cultures.”

His time with the Peace Corps contributed to his future ventures into immigration law.

He graduated from the Ohio State University Michael E. Moritz College of Law with a law degree in 1979.

His first legal job was for a law clinic that was started by one of his high school classmates where he gained background in law and adapted to his career 10 and 15 years after.

“I went to work there and I took every kind of case that lawyers take in Dayton Ohio,” Larson said. “Divorce, drunk driving, child support, bankruptcy [and] wills.”

He said asylum case for a woman who had been physically abused during the Rwanda genocide was one of his most memorable.

“I represented her in immigration court on her asylum claim and it was granted the judgement,” Larson said. “That was very exciting for me that I was able to help someone stay here.”

Larson was an adjunct law professor at the University of Dayton and he said he always enjoyed working students at the school.

This year, Larson received the American Immigration Lawyers Association Pro Bono Champions Award. The Ohio chapter recognized him for outstanding dedication and tireless efforts in providing pro bono legal services to the immigrant community for the past 40 years.

“That was fun and I got a lot of compliments about it,” Larson said. “It is gratifying to someone, 80 years old, that you’ve done good things.”

Sharlyn and Steve Radcliffe said they have trusted him with their legal business affairs for decades.

Steve Radcliffe said if confidence was needed, Larson kept it.

“David is a man of honor. We trust him completely and his work speaks for him, but he will not speak for himself,” Sharlyn Radcliffe said. “The community needs to know that we have such a somebody who’s devoted, especially now at this moment in America.”

The Radcliffe’s met Larson and his wife, Roberta Longfellow, at Grace United Methodist Church in Dayton nearly 50 years ago and remained friends since.

Larson has been involved in organizations such as Welcome Dayton, a program that supports the integration of immigrants into the Dayton community, and the Human Relations Council working to influence and ensure a culture of fair treatment in the city.