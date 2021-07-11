Community Gem: Elexus Renner works to make sure her community is informed

DAYTON —Elexus Renner wants her community to get involved.
Renner has become a “town crier” for her neighborhood. But instead of communicating news from a town square, she goes door to door telling her neighbors about important efforts they can get involved with.
“Elexus is a true example of a humble and loving individual,” said Shalayla Jones, who nominated her as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem along with Paul Eason.
Eason said Renner keeps him updated about community happenings, such as the Gem City Market opening. Jones said she is always pushing people to sign up to vote, volunteering and working for her community.
Renner is a Habitat for Humanity employee who also volunteers on campaigns and works to get the word out in her local community about important events happening, like the city commissioner’s election and the opening of Gem City Market.
Renner said she became more aware of what her community wanted to know by door-knocking, and said once people see her a few times, they generally know who she is.
“You get to know people,” she said. “After I’ve been knocked on your door three different times about different stuff going on in the community, people are like, oh, what’s up Elexus.”
Renner said she is also the mom to a three-year-old and works, so she understands that people are busy. But she said communicating the importance of the issues and listening to people is a key part of why she’s successful.
Talking about current events instead of typical issues that are on the Democratic or Republican ticket can also help get the point across, she said.