Community Gem: Elexus Renner works to make sure her community is informed

Renner said she became more aware of what her community wanted to know by door-knocking, and said once people see her a few times, they generally know who she is.

“You get to know people,” she said. “After I’ve been knocked on your door three different times about different stuff going on in the community, people are like, oh, what’s up Elexus.”

Renner said she is also the mom to a three-year-old and works, so she understands that people are busy. But she said communicating the importance of the issues and listening to people is a key part of why she’s successful.

Talking about current events instead of typical issues that are on the Democratic or Republican ticket can also help get the point across, she said.