COMMUNITY GEM: Trotwood police officer ‘a true role model’ for students

Derrick, who serves as the school safety administrator for Trotwood-Madison City Schools, was nominated by community member Lynneia Perkins.

Perkins noted Derrick’s passion for safeguarding the mental and physical health of the children with whom he works.

“Officer Derrick leads with heart, compassion and commitment,” she said. “He’s a true role model in every sense.”

Derrick has also been named a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

Police Chief Erik Wilson said Derrick “exemplifies the very best of what it means to serve.”

“His commitment to protecting and mentoring youth, promoting mental wellness and supporting fellow first responders speak to the depth of his character and the impact of his leadership,” Wilson said. “Whether he’s coaching or coordinating educational summits, Tyrone always puts people first. He’s a true asset to the Trotwood Police Department and to the entire community.”

Derrick was promoted to the school safety administrator position four years ago. Since then, he has worked to foster a relationship of trust with students.

“I interact with the kids, get them to not be scared of police and make sure they know they can come talk to us,” Derrick said.

He’s also created several programs within the different school buildings, including a book club for students who earn a 3.8 GPA or higher, a cooking club at the high school and a police explorer program, which caters to students who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

One of Derrick’s main goals is to highlight the importance of education as a driving force for success once his students become adults, he said.

“Kids now are different from kids of yesterday, so I have to find out how to connect with them and to get them to understand the importance of finishing school and going to college,” he said, adding that he offers tips and assistance with accessing available scholarships and other financial assistance to help kids meet their education goals.

Derrick also helps plan an annual teen summit for kids ages 13 through 18 with a focus on mental health awareness and the impact of social media.

“Social media has broadened the horizon for kids, and they’re seeing and experiencing things so much faster and at a younger age than previous generations,” he said. “It can be hard for them to absorb and understand it, so we need that buffer.”

This year, the department will host its first parents summit, Derrick said, which has a similar goal but with the involvement of parents and guardians.

“We’re bringing in parents to help them understand how to deal with their kids, with social media and suicide prevention,” he said.

The parents summit is scheduled for Sept. 27 at Phillips Temple, located at 3620 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

Parents interested in attending can contact Charles Wheeler, Trotwood’s marketing coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, at chwheeler@trotwood.org, or 937-854-7228.