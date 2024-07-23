Competency evaluation approved for Thug Rider accused of organized crime

Fisher was shot twice in the head earlier this year and has ongoing seizures, hallucinations, depression and anxiety due to brain damage, according to court records.

“Mr. Fisher respectfully requests that he receive appropriate medical care pursuant to the treatment plan previously established by his providers and that this treatment and medication be administered consistently and correctly,” the motion for medical care read.

An order was approved taking the motion under advisement.

In the order for the competency evaluation, District Judge Michael J. Newman wrote there is reasonable cause to believe Fisher may have been mentally incompetent at the time of the offenses and may not be able to understand and assist his defense.

The order noted Fisher has short-term and long-term memory problems stemming from two gunshot wounds to his head.

Fisher will be examined and evaluated by a doctor to determine his competency at the time of the offenses.

Fisher is facing racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault in aid of racketeering and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon charges, according to a federal indictment.

He’s one of 14 members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club accused of operating a criminal enterprise that includes murder, arson, extortion and identity fraud. The gang has been linked to multiple violent crimes in Dayton, Springfield, Harrison Twp., Huber Heights, London, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky.

One of the incidents includes a gunfight at a rival motorcycle club’s clubhouse in Springfield. Fisher was reportedly shot twice in the head during the shootout.

Fisher is being held in the Montgomery County Jail as the case continues.