Condo features four-season room

A vaulted ceiling peaks above the great room and double patio doors open out to the enclosed sunroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the sunroom and a set of sliding patio doors open out to the shallow backyard. The enclosed porch has skylights and a vinyl access wall. A door opens into a bonus storage closet.

The sun patio is also accessible to the first-floor primary bedroom. A single door opens into the sun patio. A vaulted ceiling peaks above the adjoining bathroom above the two double-door closets.

The updated bathroom features a fiberglass walk-in shower with sliding-glass doors. An elevated vanity has a granite counter with single sink. The mirror and light fixtures have been updated and there is ceramic-tile flooring.

A semi-open staircase wraps up from the foyer to the second floor where there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The largest bedroom has two bi-fold closets. The smaller bedroom has a bi-fold closet and could be flexible space for an office or hobby area.

The full bathroom has a fiberglass tub/shower and an oversized vanity with a solid-surface single-sink counter.

The homeowners’ association includes lawn maintenance and snow removal.

XENIA

Price: $185,000

No Open House

Directions: Route 68 which becomes North Detroit Street, to Country Club Drive to left on Regency Drive, right side of cul-de-sac

Highlights: About 1,529 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, appliances, wood-plank flooring, updated main bathroom, four-season enclosed patio, first-floor main bedroom, one-car garage, condominium home owners association

For more information:

Mary Rife

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-545-4937

Website: https://mrife.agents.sibcycline.com