Condo features four-season room

Located in one of the few condominium communities within Xenia, this unit has everything within the main level — including a four-season enclosed patio.
Listed for $185,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the two-story condominium at 1533 N. Regency Drive has about 1,529 square feet of living space. Located within the Oak Estates, the home is the middle unit of a seven-unit building with the community close to a golf course, grocery and medical facilities. Extra guest parking is nearby as this unit has a shared concrete driveway that leads up to the one-car attached garage. Aluminum awnings cover the front windows, and a concrete walkway leads up to the formal entry nook.
Recent updates have been made to the interior, including the main bathroom and wood-plank vinyl flooring throughout the main social areas.
The front door opens into a foyer hallway, which branches to the right to allow access to a half bathroom, two closets and the laundry room with the interior access to the garage. The washer and dryer are included with the sale of the home.
To the right, the eat-in kitchen has dark Corian counters that complement the wood cabinetry. Mosaic-glass tile accents the wall space between counters and cabinetry. There is a double sink and appliances include a range, microwave and dishwasher. The breakfast nook has box picture window and ceiling paddle fan. There is a cutout that passes through to the great room.
A vaulted ceiling peaks above the great room and double patio doors open out to the enclosed sunroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the sunroom and a set of sliding patio doors open out to the shallow backyard. The enclosed porch has skylights and a vinyl access wall. A door opens into a bonus storage closet.
The sun patio is also accessible to the first-floor primary bedroom. A single door opens into the sun patio. A vaulted ceiling peaks above the adjoining bathroom above the two double-door closets.
The updated bathroom features a fiberglass walk-in shower with sliding-glass doors. An elevated vanity has a granite counter with single sink. The mirror and light fixtures have been updated and there is ceramic-tile flooring.
A semi-open staircase wraps up from the foyer to the second floor where there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The largest bedroom has two bi-fold closets. The smaller bedroom has a bi-fold closet and could be flexible space for an office or hobby area.
The full bathroom has a fiberglass tub/shower and an oversized vanity with a solid-surface single-sink counter.
The homeowners’ association includes lawn maintenance and snow removal.
XENIA
Price: $185,000
No Open House
Directions: Route 68 which becomes North Detroit Street, to Country Club Drive to left on Regency Drive, right side of cul-de-sac
Highlights: About 1,529 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, appliances, wood-plank flooring, updated main bathroom, four-season enclosed patio, first-floor main bedroom, one-car garage, condominium home owners association
For more information:
Mary Rife
Sibcy Cline Realtors
937-545-4937
Website: https://mrife.agents.sibcycline.com
