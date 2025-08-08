‘Consider profit over people’: Residents testify against proposed AES rate increase

In documents filed with the state last year, AES Ohio said its proposed rate increase would raise monthly electric bills by $21.75, a more than 14% increase for customers using a certain amount of electricity.

In Ohio, average residential electricity usage reaches about 873 kWh a month.

“This proposal would place an unnecessary burden on working families and seniors who are already navigating rising costs in every other area of life; we see the real-world impact every day,” said Erin Jeffries, who testified on behalf of Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP), an organization that helps qualifying residents access assistance through programs like the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“These Ohioans are your constituents; the people who power our local economies, who volunteer in our neighborhoods, who are raising the next generation,” Jeffries continued. “... (MVCAP) has seen record-breaking demand for utility assistance — clear evidence this rate increase would only deepen existing hardships."

AES Ohio serves around 530,000 customers in west central Ohio.

“Investments in long-term reliability are vital as we face increased storm severity, rising service demands and the need to support economic growth in our region,” AES Ohio President Tom Raga said last year. “At the same time, we are focused on creating a more modern and seamless customer experience for the people and the businesses we serve.”

Severe storms and tornadoes near Indian Lake in early 2024, along with remnants of Hurricane Helene that tore through the area just months later, left electricity infrastructure severely damaged, an AES spokesperson said Thursday.

“The costs that we incur to replace and build back that infrastructure have increased — things like power lines, poles, steel, cable and the labor to install it," said spokeswoman Mary Kabel, who noted these increases played a factor in the company’s proposed rate increase.

AES has also made significant investments in the region to facilitate economic growth, serving as energy partners for expanding businesses like Westrafo in Trotwood and Joby Aviation in Dayton, Kabel highlighted.