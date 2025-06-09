Construction begins to add more lanes to Centerville, Washington Twp. road

A construction project that is adding more lanes to West Social Row Road in Centerville and Washington Twp. started Monday.
The two-phase project will widen West Social Road Row from two to five lanes between Waterbury Ridge Lane and Sheehan Road. There will be two through lanes in each direction and a center turn lane.
A new shared use path and infill sidewalk will also be added.
The project is expected to be completed in September 2026.
Phase 1, which started Monday, will be from Waterbury Ridge Lane to Paragon Road. Phase 2 will be from Paragon Road to Sheehan Road.
The project is supposed to address current and future congestion from increased traffic. It will also help expand pedestrian and bicycle access in the area.
In Other News
1
P&G’s 7,000 planned layoffs: 5 things to know
2
Roswell, flying saucers take center stage at Fairborn UFO Conference
3
New report identifies anti-LGBTQ+ incidents in Ohio
4
Electric prices to rise with summer heat for AES Ohio, Duke customers
5
City, homeless advocates debate how to deal with Dayton encampments
About the Author