Construction begins to add more lanes to Centerville, Washington Twp. road

A new shared use path and infill sidewalk will also be added.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2026.

Phase 1, which started Monday, will be from Waterbury Ridge Lane to Paragon Road. Phase 2 will be from Paragon Road to Sheehan Road.

The project is supposed to address current and future congestion from increased traffic. It will also help expand pedestrian and bicycle access in the area.