Construction services company buys Trotwood industrial land for $750,000

A Columbia, Mo. construction services company recently bought just over 11 acres of vacant industrial land in Trotwood for $750,000, new Montgomery County property records show.

The address given for the 11.6-acre site is Prosperity Drive in the Trotwood Industrial Park, southeast of Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road. The seller was Gated Properties Global II LLC.

County records say the sale date was Thursday.

Focusing on equipment rental, maintenance and other services, EquipmentShare says it operates more than 150 facilities and has 4,000 employees. The company says its “growing presence” of locations includes equipment and service yards, research and development sites, dealerships for major brands, administrative offices and more.

The company has an equipment and tool rental site in Hamilton at 8340 N. Gilmore Road.

A message was left with the company Sunday.