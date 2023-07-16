X

Construction services company buys Trotwood industrial land for $750,000

Local News
By
5 minutes ago

A Columbia, Mo. construction services company recently bought just over 11 acres of vacant industrial land in Trotwood for $750,000, new Montgomery County property records show.

The address given for the 11.6-acre site is Prosperity Drive in the Trotwood Industrial Park, southeast of Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road. The seller was Gated Properties Global II LLC.

ExploreExpecting big crowds, Dayton Air Show to take flight July 22-23

County records say the sale date was Thursday.

Focusing on equipment rental, maintenance and other services, EquipmentShare says it operates more than 150 facilities and has 4,000 employees. The company says its “growing presence” of locations includes equipment and service yards, research and development sites, dealerships for major brands, administrative offices and more.

The company has an equipment and tool rental site in Hamilton at 8340 N. Gilmore Road.

A message was left with the company Sunday.

In Other News
1
Expecting big crowds, Dayton Air Show to take flight July 22-23
2
Kettering set to break ground on new recreation site honoring military...
3
Trotwood home fully engulfed by flames as firefighters arrive
4
SUV quiet in all the right ways
5
Get driving to get ready for emissions inspection

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top