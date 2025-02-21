Construction to resume on busy Miamisburg road following 2-month break

The area is part of a $3.4 million project targeting Riverview between West Linden Avenue and Lower Miamisburg. It includes site work, grading, roadway reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing of South Riverview from Linden to Lower Miamisburg, city officials previously said.

Work also includes installation of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm drainage, steps, retaining wall and a new section of 18-inch water main and tie-in of existing services.

More than half of this project is completed. The remaining work includes storm drainage installation, concrete sidewalk and curb installation, asphalt roadway resurfacing and site restoration, city officials said.

The project is expected to be completed in July.