Construction to resume on busy Miamisburg road following 2-month break

Construction work on Riverview Avenue between West Linden Avenue and Lower Miamisburg Road is slated to resume March 3 after being paused for a little more than two months.

The South Riverview Avenue Project is scheduled to resume March 3, weather permitting, Miamisburg officials said today.

Riverview Avenue will be closed to traffic from Linden Avenue to Lower Miamisburg Road. Only residents who reside on Riverview Avenue within the construction area should use the roadway; all other through traffic should use the signed detour.

The area is part of a $3.4 million project targeting Riverview between West Linden Avenue and Lower Miamisburg. It includes site work, grading, roadway reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing of South Riverview from Linden to Lower Miamisburg, city officials previously said.

A more than $3 million roadway improvement project on Riverview Avenue between West Linden Avenue and Lower Miamisburg Road in Miamisburg will last from this month until September 2025.

Work also includes installation of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm drainage, steps, retaining wall and a new section of 18-inch water main and tie-in of existing services.

More than half of this project is completed. The remaining work includes storm drainage installation, concrete sidewalk and curb installation, asphalt roadway resurfacing and site restoration, city officials said.

The project is expected to be completed in July.

