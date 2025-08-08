Contract modification raises value to $196M for Beavercreek company

Breaking: Ross Twp. trustee still under fire for racist Facebook post

A researcher at the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate works in the Photonics Laboratory in this 2023 photo. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis

1 hour ago
A change is boosting the potential value of a previously awarded Air Force contract for a Beavercreek company.

Azimuth Corp. was recently awarded a contract modification with a ceiling of $98.7 million, modifying a previously awarded contract for research and development on the Air Force’s Materials Research and Survivability Studies II Program, the Department of Defense said.

ExploreTurner: We were able to protect all Wright-Patterson probationary jobs

The program is meant to explore photonic materials, materials that can manipulate and use light in different ways.

Technical areas in the “MaRSS II” program include optical technology and materials, non-linear electromagnetic materials and processing, photonic materials and more.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $196 million.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and is expected to be completed by May 16, 2031.

The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson.

Another local contract modification: Dayton’s JJR Solutions LLC was recently awarded a $9.2 million modification that brings the total cumulative face value of a previously awarded Army contract to $38.4 million.

Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 17, 2026.

