BreakingNews
Exotic dancers club proposed for Dayton neighborhood; project faces significant opposition

Cooling centers and spray parks available in Dayton area to beat the heat this week

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

People in the Dayton area are encouraged to take advantage of cooling centers and splash parks this week with hot, humid temperatures expected.

The City of Dayton and the Dayton Fire Department encouraged people to remain cautious and prepare for the high heat conditions from today through Friday and recommended staying in shaded areas or air-conditioned areas and to hydrate more than usual.

ExploreHeat Advisory for some today; Multiple 90-degree days expected this week

Dayton uses its recreation centers as cooling centers. These three facilities are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Friday.

The locations are at:

  • Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 W. Third St.
  • Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Ave.
  • Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Dr.
ExploreHeat Advisory for some today; Multiple 90-degree days expected this week

Several splash pads across the city are available to residents and can serve as a fun and effective way to stay cool. These parks are free and are open every day from noon to 8 p.m.:

Fairview Park

2262 Elsmore Ave.

Five Oaks Spray Park

329 Five Oaks Ave.

Mallory Park

3037 Germantown St.

McIntosh Park

882 W. Riverview Ave.

Stuart Patterson Spray Park

238 Baltimore St.

Walnut Hills Spray Park

2340 block of Wayne Avenue

Washington Park

3620 E. Second St.

Residents are also encouraged to check on their neighbors for any assistance they may need and to remember the hydration and shelter needs of pets.

Up-to-date information on current weather conditions and any heat-related weather warnings can be found at the National Weather Service’s Wilmington’s office website.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Axogen celebrates opening of new local biotechnology...
2
Exotic dancers club proposed for Dayton neighborhood; project faces...
3
Police seek help finding missing Tipp City teen last seen in Huber...
4
‘Not knowing is awful’: Studies point to impact of PFAS on veterans...
5
Kettering Field will be a ‘premier’ sports complex with millions of...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top