Cornerstone development OK’d for next phase; tenants for 14 parcels not named yet

Centerville City Council approved the plan June 16 after a public hearing. A concept plan for the site shows 14 developable parcels designated for various uses including restaurants, retail, hotels and office buildings, and a dedicated entertainment zone.

The planned project sits just south of Oberer Realty Services’ Cornerstone of Centerville North, on the opposite side of I-675. Cornerstone North is a 156-acre mixed use development featuring major anchors like Costco, Kroger, and Cabela’s. Oberer recently filled its final retail building there.

In between the two Cornerstone developments is more retail, including Home Depot, Target and numerous smaller stores.

“Cornerstone North has been an undeniable success, evolving into a vibrant mixed‑use destination that is fully leased and packed with national retailers, restaurants, a hotel and hundreds of residences,“ Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis said. “It has not only created hundreds of jobs and significant tax revenue, it has become a regional draw that enhances Centerville’s appeal.

Davis said Cornerstone South offers “a tremendous opportunity to replicate and build upon that success while maintaining the high-quality development standards our community expects.”

Oberer Companies previously said that total investment in Cornerstone South is projected at $93 million. The site offers “high visibility” with more than 61,500 cars passing daily, according to marketing for the site by developer Oberer Realty Services.

It also is situated amid what Oberer said are Dayton’s “most desirable” communities, including Centerville/Washington Twp., Kettering, Oakwood, Beavercreek, Bellbrook and Sugarcreek Twp.

The Cornerstone South site sits directly across from the 750,000-square-foot Miami Valley Hospital South and Sinclair College South Campus.

Oberer’s request to rezone the western portion of the site was approved by Centerville City Council in May 2024.

Centerville’s Planning Commission held a public hearing in July 2024 as did City Council the following month, approving it then.

The Planning Commission voted 5-to-2 this May to recommend approval of Cornerstone South’s final development plan to city council.

Council members next will need to sign off on a record plat, a formal step to officially split the property into separate lots for development, according to City Planner Ian Vanness.

After that’s filed with Montgomery County, each lot must get major site plan approval from Planning Commission before construction of commercial buildings can start, Vanness said.

Chris Conley, president/partner of Oberer Companies, recently told the Dayton Daily News that the company would break ground on the site following final development plan approval, launching the development with roadwork first.

The full Cornerstone of Centerville South development is expected to take three to five years to complete, Conley said. Several sites are already under contract, and the company plans to announce the tenants for those locations in the coming year, he said.