Cornerstone’s 400-unit residential side nears completion in Centerville

The residential side of Cornerstone North includes Cornerstone Apartments, a 260-unit project constructed between 2020 and 2023. Dogwood Commons, a 55-plus senior living community with 110 units, was constructed between 2022 and 2024.

Cornerstone Villas, which has been under construction by Oberer Homes since 2021, includes 22 homes with 15 lots available for development.

“The only one of the three that Oberer developed was the Villas,” Oberer Realty Services President Chris Conley told the Dayton Daily News. “We sold the other two to developers looking for an opportunity in this market.”

“The available real estate was attractive to the housing sector due to market demand, and the mixed-use nature of the project made it an attractive opportunity,” Conley said. “The walkability and aesthetics of Cornerstone Park create the ideal setting for the housing component.”

“With the exception of the hard corner of Wilmington Pike and Brown Road, which is owned by KHN (Kettering Health Network), Cornerstone North is completely built out,” he said.