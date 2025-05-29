Cornerstone’s 400-unit residential side nears completion in Centerville

Developer J A Murphy Group said Cornerstone Apartments in Centerville is a $35 million to $40 million project that will include 260 units in six, four-story buildings. JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

Developer J A Murphy Group said Cornerstone Apartments in Centerville is a $35 million to $40 million project that will include 260 units in six, four-story buildings. JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF
Local News
By
49 minutes ago
X

Most people who stop by the mixed-use Cornerstone of Centerville North development do so to shop or dine out.

But tucked behind the stores, restaurants and hotel, 46.7 acres of the 156-acre site just off Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike are dedicated to those who call the place home.

The residential side of Cornerstone North includes Cornerstone Apartments, a 260-unit project constructed between 2020 and 2023. Dogwood Commons, a 55-plus senior living community with 110 units, was constructed between 2022 and 2024.

Cornerstone Villas, which has been under construction by Oberer Homes since 2021, includes 22 homes with 15 lots available for development.

An aerial view of the Cornerstone of Centerville North mixed-use development at Wilmington Pike and Feedwire Road. The 156-acre site features more than 427,000 square feet of retail space. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

icon to expand image

“The only one of the three that Oberer developed was the Villas,” Oberer Realty Services President Chris Conley told the Dayton Daily News. “We sold the other two to developers looking for an opportunity in this market.”

“The available real estate was attractive to the housing sector due to market demand, and the mixed-use nature of the project made it an attractive opportunity,” Conley said. “The walkability and aesthetics of Cornerstone Park create the ideal setting for the housing component.”

ExploreCenterville DORA boundaries will be expanded during Americana Festival

“With the exception of the hard corner of Wilmington Pike and Brown Road, which is owned by KHN (Kettering Health Network), Cornerstone North is completely built out,” he said.

In Other News
1
12 years later, Centerville’s Cornerstone shopping center full; new...
2
West Carrollton honors ‘Mr. Charlie’ for legacy of kindness
3
Hundreds to gather at Wright-Patt AFB to talk about what AI means and...
4
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines has new owners: ‘It’s just a different chapter...
5
‘They died like flies!’ When the cholera plague of 1849 swept through...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter