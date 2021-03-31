Coronavirus: Daily cases dip just below 2,000 as hospitalizations increase in Ohio

The state reported more than 100 hospitalizations for the third straight day, with 108 recorded Wednesday.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio increased for the fourth straight day. The state has reported more than 900 hospitalized coronavirus patients for eight straight days, recording 978 COVID patients in hospitals Wednesday, the most reported in two weeks.

Thirteen ICU admissions were reported Wednesday, for a total of 7,429.

Nearly 1.95 million people in Ohio have finished their coronavirus vaccine, with 3,387,577 receiving at least on dose as of Wednesday.