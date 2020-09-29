Coronavirus: All Fairborn Intermediate students to stay home for 2 weeks

The large number of Fairborn Intermediate School students who would need to quarantine following a positive COVID-19 case prompted the district to send all students home for two weeks.
Remote learning starts Wednesday and will last through Oct. 9. Students are scheduled to return Oct. 12 to the school building at 25 Dellwood Drive in Fairborn.
Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli notified families Tuesday of the district’s decision in a letter.
“Today, we were alerted of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Fairborn Intermediate School. We are working closely with Greene County Public Health and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as part of the COVID-19 investigation,” Lolli wrote.
Students already learning virtually should follow their same schedule.
Lolli also urged students and families to monitor their health and contact their doctor if they develop coronavirus symptoms, which include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.