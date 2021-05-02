Coronavirus: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time in a week

The ODH reported a total of 985 cases Sunday, the third lowest number of cases in the past 21 days. The current 21 day case average sits at 1,693 cases per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,075,004 cases of coronavirus.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 1,095 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with about one in 17 patients testing positive for the coronavirus. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations dropped by 12%. The ODH reported that 64 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.