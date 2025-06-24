Coroner identifies man recovered from Madison Lakes

Jansen was reportedly swimming with a group of people at Madison Lakes in Trotwood Saturday when people lost sight of him.

The Trotwood Fire Department was called to the lake around 9:50 p.m. and began searching where family said they last saw Jansen.

Clayton, Englewood, Union and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base fire departments also responded.

Crews continued to search until midnight when operations were suspended due to the crews’ safety and the amount of time Jansen had been in the water, according to the Trotwood Fire Department.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, recovery efforts resumed. In addition to Clayton, Englewood, Union and WPAFB crews, Pleasant Hill-Newton Fire Department, the Piqua Dive Team and Buckeye Search and Rescue canines also responded.

Around 2 p.m., crews recovered Jansen. His body was turned over to the coroner’s office.

The Trotwood Fire Department pleaded with people to stop swimming at Madison Lakes.

“This marks yet another tragic incident at Madison Lakes — a location that continues to prove deceptively dangerous,” the fire department said.

In the past 12 years there have been five deaths at the lake, including three in the last three years.

“In nearly every case, friends and family shared a common statement: ‘We always swim here,’” the fire department said. “But repeated familiarity should never be mistaken for safety. Madison Lakes is not monitored, not maintained for recreational swimming and not safe.”