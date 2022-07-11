Coroner IDs body found in Great Miami River as West Alexandria man

The body of a man recovered from the Great Miami River Sunday has been identified.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified him as 35-year-old Cole Estes of West Alexandria. His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
Estes was found just after 9 a.m. between the Main Street overpass and the West Carrollton low dam. A person called 911 after seeing a body in the water, according to a press release from Moraine Police Department.
Authorities declined to release the man’s identity Sunday, but said “positive identification of the male has been made as the missing person reported to have entered the water near West Monument Avenue early Friday morning,” according to a news release from Dayton Fire Capt. Brad French, spokesman for the department.
Authorities had been searching since Friday for Estes who after ended up in the Great Miami River early Friday morning near the West Monument Avenue bridge.
A woman who call 911 around 1:17 a.m. initially said he jumped in the river, but later said she wasn’t sure if he fell in, according to dispatch records.
For about 20 hours over three days, crews from the Dayton Fire Department’s water rescue teams searched for the victim, according to the news release from French. Friends and family also walked along the riverbanks trying to find him.
Additional help came from Dayton Police, Five Rivers MetroParks, West Carrollton Police, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire, Christian Aid Ministries, Deana Hudgins with the Center for Forensic Training and Education, Moraine Fire and Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Five Rivers MetroParks and the coroner’s office are investigating.