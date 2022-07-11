Coroner IDs body found in Great Miami River as West Alexandria man

Authorities had been searching since Friday for Estes who after ended up in the Great Miami River early Friday morning near the West Monument Avenue bridge.

A woman who call 911 around 1:17 a.m. initially said he jumped in the river, but later said she wasn’t sure if he fell in, according to dispatch records.

For about 20 hours over three days, crews from the Dayton Fire Department’s water rescue teams searched for the victim, according to the news release from French. Friends and family also walked along the riverbanks trying to find him.

Additional help came from Dayton Police, Five Rivers MetroParks, West Carrollton Police, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire, Christian Aid Ministries, Deana Hudgins with the Center for Forensic Training and Education, Moraine Fire and Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Five Rivers MetroParks and the coroner’s office are investigating.