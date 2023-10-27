BreakingNews
Officer stable after Clayton’s first officer-involved shooting

Coroner IDs man found in Dayton alley

Local News
By
6 hours ago
X

A man who was found dead in a Dayton alley earlier this month has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 25-year-old Erin Graham. Graham’s cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The man was found on Oct. 12 in an alley near garages in the 100 block of East Hudson Avenue.

ExploreRELATED: Coroner’s office seeks help identifying man found in Dayton

A 911 caller told dispatchers they believed the person was too far along to help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The coroner’s office sent out a press release last week asking for the public help identifying the man.

It is not clear if there are any signs of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department, which is standard policy for such situations, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

In Other News
1
Kettering school board incumbents face challengers in two-piece...
2
State school task force takes aim at high chronic absenteeism among...
3
Work on new Greene County jail underway in Xenia
4
1 election, 2 parts: Political hot-buttons and hyper-local school, city...
5
Moraine awards Medal of Valor to 4 officers for ‘deliberate acts of...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top