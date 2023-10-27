Coroner IDs man found in Dayton alley

A man who was found dead in a Dayton alley earlier this month has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 25-year-old Erin Graham. Graham’s cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The man was found on Oct. 12 in an alley near garages in the 100 block of East Hudson Avenue.

A 911 caller told dispatchers they believed the person was too far along to help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The coroner’s office sent out a press release last week asking for the public help identifying the man.

It is not clear if there are any signs of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department, which is standard policy for such situations, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.