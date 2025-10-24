Coroner’s office responds to pedestrian strike in Trotwood

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded to a pedestrian strike in Trotwood Friday morning.
Around 4:50 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a male who was hit and not responding near Ohio 49 and West Third Street.
The male was in the road, according to dispatch.
An investigator from the coroner’s office confirmed they were called to respond.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.
In Other News
1
WNBA stars give advice on life, leadership during Boys & Girls Club of...
2
Manufacturer buys nearby Springboro building for $1.5 million-plus
3
International grocery store planned in Trotwood
4
Election 2025: 4 candidates running for Vandalia-Butler school board
5
Election 2025: Six candidates vying for three Vandalia council seats
About the Author