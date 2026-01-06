Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into Warren Correctional

The incidents happened twice between March 1 and March 25, 2025, according to a grand jury report.

Two inmates were found in possession of marijuana and 5-Fluoro-ADB — a synthetic cannabinoid — on March 1, which led to an investigation involving Fritz, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Fritz worked as a corrections officer at the prison at the time of the incidents. This news outlet has requested information on Fritz’s personnel records, including when his employment began and ended, from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

The case associated with Fritz and the two inmates is still open and active, said Sgt. Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s strategic communications unit.