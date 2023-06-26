Corvette Club show photos, Good Works Farm, best local salads and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Need a tool? Fairborn has lending program to help homeowners

If you need assistance with tools for mowing, doing yard work or tending your garden, the city of Fairborn can help.

The tool lending closet is now open and provides items such as lawn movers, edgers, weed trimmers and numerous other lawn, garden and home repair tools to eligible Fairborn residents to address home repair and property maintenance issues.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program. Users must meet specific income guidelines to qualify to borrow the equipment. There is no fee for borrowing the tools.

READ THE FULL STORY

Local music teacher tests design skills with T-shirts

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and work slowed, Dayton area native Larry Kennon decided to pursue his long-held interest in designing clothes.

“I had always dreamed of designing clothing,” Kennon said. “But I just never got started while I was so busy working.”

Kennon was born in Dayton, but moved briefly with his family to Nashville when he was a child. The family returned to the Dayton area where Kennon graduated from Centerville High School and in 2018 from Wright State University with a degree in music education.

READ THE FULL STORY

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Works Farm can use camp items

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Good Works Farm in Waynesville was founded in 2012 as a summer day camp for individuals ages 5 years and older with developmental disabilities , and their siblings. Over the last couple of years, programs have grown to include Day Habilitation, Vocational Habilitation, Ohio Shared Living, Teen Transition, and more. This year, the summer camp has been expanded to two weeks so that more campers can participate.

The mission of the nonprofit is to empower differently-abled individuals to reach their fullest potential in supportive and meaningful environments. The community of neurotypical and neuro-diverse individuals enjoys community-based experiences together, focusing on helping one another achieve the goals they set for themselves. They create a meaningful life for themselves by fostering relationships, volunteering, caring for animals, nurturing plants, engaging in recreational opportunities, and exploring opportunities for growth through these shared experiences.

The camp, says executive director Nancy Bernotaitis, has made a huge impact on individuals, especially for those who have a hard time communicating. One example is a young man named Brady. “He was so scared he cried for his mom and wouldn’t leave his chair in the barn, no matter what we did,” says Bernotaitis. “Last year, Brady hopped out of the car each day with a smile from ear to ear, excited for camp. It’s been a joy watching him make friends and try new things. He feels like he’s part of the family.”

READ THE FULL STORY

DAYTON EATS: Local salads bring out flavors that celebrate summer

A good salad is such a wonderful gift.

It’s a celebration of the gifts that Earth offers. They can be dressed up or dressed down as much as you like and offer the opportunity to get creative without an insane amount of skills in the kitchen.

Just as universal as salads are they are on menus everywhere. While they may be available everywhere, they are not all created equal and when you find a really good one it’s cause for celebrating.

Here are a dozen of my favorite salads in town that pack a tasty crunch and will be light and refreshing for summer.

READ THE FULL STORY

PHOTOS: Greater Dayton Corvette Club All-Corvette Car Show in downtown Fairborn

The Greater Dayton Corvette Club held its All-Corvette Car Show in downtown Fairborn near Giovanni’s Italian restaurant Sunday, June 25, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS