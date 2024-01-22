Country artist Gary Allan coming to the Rose

Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan will bring his tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10.
Allan’s most recent album, “Ruthless,” was released in June 2021. His previous album, “Set You Free,” topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for him. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).”
The California native has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times.
Described as “dark and dreamy” in Entertainment Weekly, “soulful and rough around the edges” in Playboy and deemed a “maverick” by Rolling Stone, Allan has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, are priced at $33.50-$70.50. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.
