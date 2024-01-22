Country artist Gary Allan coming to the Rose

Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan will bring his tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

Allan’s most recent album, “Ruthless,” was released in June 2021. His previous album, “Set You Free,” topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for him. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).”