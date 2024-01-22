Country artist Gary Allan coming to the Rose

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan will bring his tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

Allan’s most recent album, “Ruthless,” was released in June 2021. His previous album, “Set You Free,” topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for him. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).”

ExploreAiring tonight: Area woman competes on ‘The Bachelor’

The California native has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times.

Described as “dark and dreamy” in Entertainment Weekly, “soulful and rough around the edges” in Playboy and deemed a “maverick” by Rolling Stone, Allan has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

ExploreThe Neon to host Valentine’s Movie Date Night

Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, are priced at $33.50-$70.50. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

In Other News
1
Oakwood plans to sell Ohio 48 land for 1st home to be built in city...
2
Foremost Seafood in Kettering: ‘They’ve created something very special’
3
The Neon to host Valentine’s Movie Date Night
4
School custodian cleared one day before rape trial; child confesses he...
5
Coroner IDs teen killed in Friday afternoon shooting in Dayton

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top