County auditor: Deadline to file a property value appeal is Friday

Ohio property owners who disagree with the valuation of their property have until Friday, March 31, to file a property value appeal with their county’s Board of Revision.
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith commissioned an informational video to guide residents through the process, explaining how to file an appeal and what types of evidence are useful in arguing a case. The video can be found on the county’s website at www.mc-bor.org.
“If a property owner disagrees with the value we’ve set on their property, we want them to feel welcomed and empowered to file a property value appeal with the BOR,” Keith said in a statement on Friday.
The video outlines three examples of evidence you can provide during a hearing to support your appeal:
- Your property has significant damage that will result or has resulted in expensive repair.
- An appraisal has been completed in the last three years that differs from your valuation.
- You’ve noticed that similar properties nearby recently sold for prices that are different from your valuation.
Factors that do not support a property value appeal, according to the BOR, include:
Your neighbor’s value differs from your own. While the board considers arguments based on recent sales of homes similar to your own, it cannot consider arguments based on the county’s official values of similar properties.
You disagree with the amount you pay in property taxes. The BOR cannot directly change the amount of taxes you owe. If the board’s decision results in a change to your property’s value, your taxes will be adjusted accordingly.
Or, surrounding properties are in poor condition.
The first step in appealing your property value is to fill out a complaint form online, at www.mc-bor.org. Once a property owner files a complaint form, they will be scheduled for a hearing later in the year, at which they can make a case for a change in their property’s value by presenting evidence to support their claim. Hearings are currently only conducted via Zoom video conference or by phone.
The Board of Revision is a three-person, quasi-judicial body in county government that is responsible for conducting the hearings to determine the taxable value of property. The board is comprised of a member from the offices of county treasurer, county commission, and county auditor.
The BOR is located on the third floor of the County Administration building, located at 451 W. Third St., in Dayton. The BOR is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
