County buying 27 acres in Harrison Twp. for new Job Center

Montgomery County has been paying roughly $4 million annually to keep the center’s presence on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The Job Center’s lease with the building’s owner, St. Vincent de Paul, ends on May 31.

The Job Center relocation project will have an estimated price tag of up to $45 million. The county is buying the land at Forest Park for $500,000.

The Forest Park site has developable land in a close proximity to other county facilities — Montgomery County Children Services at Haines Children Center and the Stillwater Center on Main Street.

“Montgomery County has been a strong community partner, and we are excited to work together to bring new life to the Forest Park property,” said Shannon Meadows, Harrison Twp. administrator. “The Job and Training Center is a natural fit for this North Main Street location and represents real progress on a site residents have asked about for many years.”

Originally opened in 1928, Forest Park was home to a zoo, which closed in 1935.

The site later became Frankie’s Forest Park amusement destination, and later it became Forest Park Plaza. The shopping complex was demolished in 2013.

The new Job and Training Center will bring renewed purpose to the historic site, transforming it into a modern, sustainable hub for essential public services, county officials say.