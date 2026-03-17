County buying 27 acres in Harrison Twp. for new Job Center

The Montgomery County Job Center will be moving out of its current location in the coming months. SYDNEY DAWES/STAFF

The Montgomery County Job Center will be moving out of its current location in the coming months. SYDNEY DAWES/STAFF
Local News
By Sydney Dawes
1 hour ago
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The Montgomery County commission is purchasing 27 acres of land at Forest Park in Harrison Twp. for its new Job and Training Center.

“This project is all about our residents,” said Commission President Carolyn Rice. “The new Job and Training Center will allow us to improve service delivery, enhance technology and strengthen access to resources from Job and Family Services and Workforce Development programs.”

Montgomery County has been paying roughly $4 million annually to keep the center’s presence on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The Job Center’s lease with the building’s owner, St. Vincent de Paul, ends on May 31.

The Job Center relocation project will have an estimated price tag of up to $45 million. The county is buying the land at Forest Park for $500,000.

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The Forest Park site has developable land in a close proximity to other county facilities — Montgomery County Children Services at Haines Children Center and the Stillwater Center on Main Street.

“Montgomery County has been a strong community partner, and we are excited to work together to bring new life to the Forest Park property,” said Shannon Meadows, Harrison Twp. administrator. “The Job and Training Center is a natural fit for this North Main Street location and represents real progress on a site residents have asked about for many years.”

Originally opened in 1928, Forest Park was home to a zoo, which closed in 1935.

The site later became Frankie’s Forest Park amusement destination, and later it became Forest Park Plaza. The shopping complex was demolished in 2013.

The new Job and Training Center will bring renewed purpose to the historic site, transforming it into a modern, sustainable hub for essential public services, county officials say.

Forest Park, also known as Frankie's Forest Park, was located along North Main Street in Harrison Twp. During the 1950s the park had a rollecoaster and an auto race track. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

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Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.