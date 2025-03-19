County dog task force: stray dogs are ‘escalating crisis’

As proposed, chairs of task force will be Robyn McGeorge, of Robyn’s Nest animal rescue in Germantown, and Tilton.

“Montgomery County, like others nationwide, is facing an escalating crisis regarding stray, abandoned animals on our streets,” Tilton said. “Every single day, we are hearing and witnessing the heart-breaking reality of homeless animals wandering our streets without food, water and proper vaccinations. These animals are not just statistics. They are living beings who represent the community members ourselves.”

Other representatives were also identified by McGeorge and Tilton for the task force.

This includes state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.; Adopt-a-Pit founder and attorney Kirsten Knight; Jessie Sullivan, of the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals; Humane Society of Greater Dayton President Brian Weltge; Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald and Animal Resource Center Director Amy Bohardt.

As proposed by Tilton and McGeorge, the task force will also include a citizen role, with Bruce Langos identified for this slot. The group is seeking both a judge and a law enforcement representative to fill two seats at the task force table.

McGeorge said the community-led effort will work with legislative partners to regulate breeding, improve language in cruelty and neglect laws and empower enforcement of those laws.

Also a target of the task force will be identifying ways to better support the Animal Resource Center.

ARC has estimated that more than 140,000 dogs reside in Montgomery County. The county’s shelter only has space for around 80 dogs.

“The community deserves a change. People need to feel safe, walking to church, walking their dogs in their neighborhoods, and allowing their kids to play in their yards,” McGeorge said. “Animal-loving citizens need to be able to catch a stray dog and have a safe place to take it instead of simply being told to turn it back loose.”

A resolution related to a collaborative dog task force will go before the commission at their meeting next week, according to Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.

Tilton said people identified for the task force have agreed to a March 31 meeting.

Colbert also said he’s supportive of community involvement in addressing the issue of animal welfare in Montgomery County.

But he doesn’t want to see the expansion of kennel space at ARC as a solution to addressing overpopulation.

Colbert said he fears additional kennels would put strain on ARC staff or put them at risk of harm, and the county likely would be unable to hire additional veterinary staff for the space.

“The only way we’re going to get a handle on this is to control the breed — which means the herd has to be restricted," he said.

Tilton said she disagrees.

“Even if you say 10% of 140,000 pets are stray dogs ... That’s a lot of dogs on our city streets,” she said. “I think we need to do a better job of educating our public. But I’m very optimistic and I’m very excited about our community’s involvement.”