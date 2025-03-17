County OneOhio grants to help local partners fight against opioids

The Dayton region has received $3.86 million in grant funding through the OneOhio Recovery Foundation to fund 14 projects to address the effects of opioid use on individuals and families in Montgomery County.
These grants were selected from a pool of 85 funding requests from Montgomery County entities. Recipients include the Dayton-Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team, which received $50,000 for intervention and crisis support and the expansion of its overdose detection mapping system.
“Montgomery County really pulled together through the six branches of our Community Overdose Action Team (COAT),” said Dawn Schwartz, project manager for COAT in a Montgomery County press release. “We’ve involved over 200 people from agencies across the county, and it is great to see many of those partners get support through this OneOhio grant cycle.”
Other local grant recipients include health care providers like Dayton Children’s Hospital, Kettering Medical Center and Premier Health, as well as other organizations like St. Mary Development Corporation, Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, Brigid’s Path and more, according to the release.
Ohio Ohio Recovery Foundation grant funding
|Recipient
|Amount
|Purpose
|Dayton Children's Hospital
|$1.77 million
|Behavioral Health Department Support for Prevention
|Kettering Medical Center
|$475,000
|Peer Recovery Support
|Premier Health
|$423,149
|Screening, Treatment and Provider Education
|Wright State University
|$293,986
|Dayton Street Medicine Treatment and Healthcare Services
|Wright State University
|$27,106
|Behavioral Couple Therapy for SUD, Workforce
|Unite Us
|$193,250
|Intervention and Crisis Support
|A Loving Heart Youth Services
|$187,500
|ARISE Project of Dayton, Recovery Supports
|St. Mary Development Corporation
|$134,523
|Seniors Prevention Programming
|Good Shepherd Ministries
|$75,000
|Feed the Streets Sober Seed Bus, Recovery Supports
|Boys & Girls Club of Dayton
|$74,250
|Prevention Programming
|Ascend Innovations
|$65,000
|Intervention and Crisis Support
|Single Parents Rock
|$50,710
|Trauma-Informed Care, Intervention and Crisis Support
|Dayton and Montgomery County COAT
|$50,000
|ODMAP Expansion, Intervention and Crisis Support
|Brigid's Path
|$47,200
|Growing Support, Treatment and Healthcare Services
Source: Montgomery County commission
The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a private nonprofit created by state and local leaders to allocate 55% of funds received from the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the national opioid epidemic.
The foundation has disbursed a total of $45.5 million in grants to 19 regional boards across the state. Montgomery County is a part of Region 8 and is represented by Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.
“Our county has made tremendous strides with our support/recovery network as well as prevention measures and education to mitigate the devastation of opioids and deter their use,” said Dodge in a press release. “We are so pleased that the OneOhio Recovery Foundation has advanced these recommendations of our Region 8 Board. It’s a big win for area families.”
Montgomery County officials last fall announced the first recipients of the initial $473,000 in grant funding. This included both Wright State University and the Wright State University College of Health, Education and Human Services; Good Shepherd Ministries and Single Parents Rock.
Dayton-Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jennifer Wentzel said Montgomery County gained national attention after 566 overdose deaths were reported in 2017. Last year, the county saw 175 overdose death reports.
“I am so proud of the way our community has addressed this issue from so many angles and made a huge difference over the last eight years,” Wentzel said in a press release.
