County OneOhio grants to help local partners fight against opioids

FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet, in New York. Ohio is ready to begin distributing millions of dollars in opioid settlement money to community and government organizations, an influx eagerly anticipated since the first sums were secured in 2021. The OneOhio Recovery Foundation, which has been tasked with distributing over $860 million of settlements reached with drugmakers and pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the national opioid crisis, plans to release its formal request for proposals Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
30 minutes ago
The Dayton region has received $3.86 million in grant funding through the OneOhio Recovery Foundation to fund 14 projects to address the effects of opioid use on individuals and families in Montgomery County.

These grants were selected from a pool of 85 funding requests from Montgomery County entities. Recipients include the Dayton-Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team, which received $50,000 for intervention and crisis support and the expansion of its overdose detection mapping system.

“Montgomery County really pulled together through the six branches of our Community Overdose Action Team (COAT),” said Dawn Schwartz, project manager for COAT in a Montgomery County press release. “We’ve involved over 200 people from agencies across the county, and it is great to see many of those partners get support through this OneOhio grant cycle.”

Other local grant recipients include health care providers like Dayton Children’s Hospital, Kettering Medical Center and Premier Health, as well as other organizations like St. Mary Development Corporation, Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, Brigid’s Path and more, according to the release.

Ohio Ohio Recovery Foundation grant funding

RecipientAmountPurpose
Dayton Children's Hospital$1.77 millionBehavioral Health Department Support for Prevention
Kettering Medical Center$475,000Peer Recovery Support
Premier Health$423,149Screening, Treatment and Provider Education
Wright State University$293,986Dayton Street Medicine Treatment and Healthcare Services
Wright State University$27,106Behavioral Couple Therapy for SUD, Workforce
Unite Us$193,250Intervention and Crisis Support
A Loving Heart Youth Services$187,500ARISE Project of Dayton, Recovery Supports
St. Mary Development Corporation$134,523Seniors Prevention Programming
Good Shepherd Ministries$75,000Feed the Streets Sober Seed Bus, Recovery Supports
Boys & Girls Club of Dayton$74,250Prevention Programming
Ascend Innovations$65,000Intervention and Crisis Support
Single Parents Rock$50,710Trauma-Informed Care, Intervention and Crisis Support
Dayton and Montgomery County COAT$50,000ODMAP Expansion, Intervention and Crisis Support
Brigid's Path$47,200Growing Support, Treatment and Healthcare Services

Source: Montgomery County commission

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a private nonprofit created by state and local leaders to allocate 55% of funds received from the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the national opioid epidemic.

The foundation has disbursed a total of $45.5 million in grants to 19 regional boards across the state. Montgomery County is a part of Region 8 and is represented by Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.

“Our county has made tremendous strides with our support/recovery network as well as prevention measures and education to mitigate the devastation of opioids and deter their use,” said Dodge in a press release. “We are so pleased that the OneOhio Recovery Foundation has advanced these recommendations of our Region 8 Board. It’s a big win for area families.”

Montgomery County officials last fall announced the first recipients of the initial $473,000 in grant funding. This included both Wright State University and the Wright State University College of Health, Education and Human Services; Good Shepherd Ministries and Single Parents Rock.

Dayton-Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jennifer Wentzel said Montgomery County gained national attention after 566 overdose deaths were reported in 2017. Last year, the county saw 175 overdose death reports.

“I am so proud of the way our community has addressed this issue from so many angles and made a huge difference over the last eight years,” Wentzel said in a press release.

