County OneOhio grants to help local partners fight against opioids

“Montgomery County really pulled together through the six branches of our Community Overdose Action Team (COAT),” said Dawn Schwartz, project manager for COAT in a Montgomery County press release. “We’ve involved over 200 people from agencies across the county, and it is great to see many of those partners get support through this OneOhio grant cycle.”

Other local grant recipients include health care providers like Dayton Children’s Hospital, Kettering Medical Center and Premier Health, as well as other organizations like St. Mary Development Corporation, Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, Brigid’s Path and more, according to the release.

Ohio Ohio Recovery Foundation grant funding Recipient Amount Purpose Dayton Children's Hospital $1.77 million Behavioral Health Department Support for Prevention Kettering Medical Center $475,000 Peer Recovery Support Premier Health $423,149 Screening, Treatment and Provider Education Wright State University $293,986 Dayton Street Medicine Treatment and Healthcare Services Wright State University $27,106 Behavioral Couple Therapy for SUD, Workforce Unite Us $193,250 Intervention and Crisis Support A Loving Heart Youth Services $187,500 ARISE Project of Dayton, Recovery Supports St. Mary Development Corporation $134,523 Seniors Prevention Programming Good Shepherd Ministries $75,000 Feed the Streets Sober Seed Bus, Recovery Supports Boys & Girls Club of Dayton $74,250 Prevention Programming Ascend Innovations $65,000 Intervention and Crisis Support Single Parents Rock $50,710 Trauma-Informed Care, Intervention and Crisis Support Dayton and Montgomery County COAT $50,000 ODMAP Expansion, Intervention and Crisis Support Brigid's Path $47,200 Growing Support, Treatment and Healthcare Services Source: Montgomery County commission



The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a private nonprofit created by state and local leaders to allocate 55% of funds received from the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the national opioid epidemic.

The foundation has disbursed a total of $45.5 million in grants to 19 regional boards across the state. Montgomery County is a part of Region 8 and is represented by Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.

“Our county has made tremendous strides with our support/recovery network as well as prevention measures and education to mitigate the devastation of opioids and deter their use,” said Dodge in a press release. “We are so pleased that the OneOhio Recovery Foundation has advanced these recommendations of our Region 8 Board. It’s a big win for area families.”

Montgomery County officials last fall announced the first recipients of the initial $473,000 in grant funding. This included both Wright State University and the Wright State University College of Health, Education and Human Services; Good Shepherd Ministries and Single Parents Rock.

Dayton-Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jennifer Wentzel said Montgomery County gained national attention after 566 overdose deaths were reported in 2017. Last year, the county saw 175 overdose death reports.

“I am so proud of the way our community has addressed this issue from so many angles and made a huge difference over the last eight years,” Wentzel said in a press release.