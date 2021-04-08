County recorder revamps document search system

McClain said the county spent $15,000 on new scanners, validators and a one-time software license for the new system, which will be maintained by the county’s Data Processing Department.

The new RISS will eventually allow staff to take credit card payments when individuals file documents in person at the County Administration Building, McClain said.

The Recorder’s Office implemented an electronic filing system last August to limit exposure to COVID-19 and streamline document filings that increased in a real estate market unfettered by the pandemic.

McClain said the office experienced a “monstrous 2020.”

County records show that 20,093 mortgages were filed in 2020, a 24% increase over the 16,155 filed in 2019. Mortgage releases jumped 35%, from 16,603 in 2019 to 22,354 in 2020.

“I attribute it to the low interest rates. Obviously, our housing market is on fire; that has not wavered and has remained consistently a top-tier housing market,” he said. “Our economy has remained strong amidst the pandemic here in Montgomery County.”