County touts access, services as benefits of new Municipal Court in Trotwood

The plan to move the Western Division was announced in 2018. Following a study performed by the National Center for State Courts, the county learned that Trotwood is a more central location for the Western Division area law enforcement and residents. Additionally, court records showed about 55% of the Western Division cases involve Trotwood citizens.

A lack of public transportation to New Lebanon was another big factor in deciding to locate the court in Trotwood, commissioners said at the time. Montgomery County government officials have touted the new facility as more accessible via public transportation, as it has an RTA stop located directly in front of it.

“The hope is that everybody who needs to be here can get here … and get their business taken care of,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said during Friday’s event. “(This will put) a lot less burden on the government and on taxpayers.”

The facility will also offer social services and job training opportunities through Montgomery County Human Resources.

“This building is much more than a courthouse. Valuable county resources are available right here,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. “Residents can enroll in social services programs like food and childcare assistance. This leads to long term success for families and our entire community.”

The new courthouse is part of a larger development boom in Trotwood, and specifically for the Main Street area.

Earlier this year, the new Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley West Campus opened for business at 735 E. Main St., next to the Dayton Metro Library Trotwood Branch that opened in 2020.

“Trotwood is experiencing a renaissance right now. Many things that had gone away are now returning and it is very exciting,” said Mayor Mary McDonald. “The Easterseals, the library, the new senior lofts, as well as the courthouse all being located here on Main Street has put a whole new look and a whole new spin on what the city of Trotwood has to offer to its citizens and beyond.”