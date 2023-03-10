County touts access, services as benefits of new Municipal Court in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — After years of planning and a construction delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Western Division site will soon begin operations in Trotwood.
City and county officials gathered at the new facility during an open house event on Friday. The new location, at 875 E. Main St., is just to the east of the Dayton Metro Library’s new Trotwood Branch.
”Now, residents in this part of the county will be able to address matters of justice in a new, efficient and accessible building located in the midst of this revitalization right here around us,” Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley said Friday. “My focus as clerk of courts has been and will always be the importance of access to justice.”
Foley said the courthouse is estimated to begin operations in early May.
The Western Division court, which has been located in New Lebanon, serves Brookville, Clay Twp. Farmersville, Jackson Twp., Jefferson Twp., New Lebanon, Perry Twp., Phillipsburg, Trotwood and Verona. The Eastern Division court in Huber Heights serves that community along with Riverside.
The plan to move the Western Division was announced in 2018. Following a study performed by the National Center for State Courts, the county learned that Trotwood is a more central location for the Western Division area law enforcement and residents. Additionally, court records showed about 55% of the Western Division cases involve Trotwood citizens.
A lack of public transportation to New Lebanon was another big factor in deciding to locate the court in Trotwood, commissioners said at the time. Montgomery County government officials have touted the new facility as more accessible via public transportation, as it has an RTA stop located directly in front of it.
“The hope is that everybody who needs to be here can get here … and get their business taken care of,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said during Friday’s event. “(This will put) a lot less burden on the government and on taxpayers.”
The facility will also offer social services and job training opportunities through Montgomery County Human Resources.
“This building is much more than a courthouse. Valuable county resources are available right here,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. “Residents can enroll in social services programs like food and childcare assistance. This leads to long term success for families and our entire community.”
The new courthouse is part of a larger development boom in Trotwood, and specifically for the Main Street area.
Earlier this year, the new Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley West Campus opened for business at 735 E. Main St., next to the Dayton Metro Library Trotwood Branch that opened in 2020.
“Trotwood is experiencing a renaissance right now. Many things that had gone away are now returning and it is very exciting,” said Mayor Mary McDonald. “The Easterseals, the library, the new senior lofts, as well as the courthouse all being located here on Main Street has put a whole new look and a whole new spin on what the city of Trotwood has to offer to its citizens and beyond.”
