County transfers ownership of historic Memorial Hall to seek private developer

Memorial Hall in downtown Dayton was built as a historic tribute to local soldiers who served in the Civil and Spanish-American Wars. It is seen here in March 2016. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Local News
By Sydney Dawes
0 minutes ago
Montgomery County commissioners approved transferring Memorial Hall on East First Street in Dayton to the Montgomery County Community Improvement Corporation, which will identify a private developer for Memorial Hall’s next chapters.

Memorial Hall, completed in 1910, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built as a historic tribute to local soldiers who served in the Civil and Spanish-American Wars.

“We have done our part to keep this building alive because we know how important it is to our residents and our veterans,” said Michael Colbert, Montgomery County Administrator. “Memorial Hall is more than bricks and stone; it’s part of our shared story, and we want to make sure it is placed in the right hands to be cared for with the compassion and respect it deserves.”

The interior of Memorial Hall in Dayton in March 2013. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

ExploreMemorial Hall: A history of Dayton’s historic venue as it turns 115

The county updated the deed of the property to include preservation guidelines that safeguard Memorial Hall’s historic integrity, ensuring that both the building and its war memorials are protected by any future developer.

For decades, Memorial Hall was Dayton’s leading arts venue until the Schuster Center opened in 2000. In its prime, Memorial Hall’s auditorium could seat 2,500 people.

Since 2023, the county commission has invested more than $800,000 to preserve the building. In partnership with Dayton History, a long-term plan was developed to care for and preserve the artwork, monuments, stonework, stained glass and memorial plaques. Improvements also included a new roof, two new boilers, an upgraded fire panel and a refinished stage.

“We look forward to partnering with the county and a private developer to shape the next chapter of Memorial Hall,” said CIC President Troy Singer. “Our goal is to preserve the building’s history, strengthen the vitality of downtown and create a space that the community can enjoy for generations to come.”

The awning outside Dayton's Memorial Hall, in a photo from 2008

