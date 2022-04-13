County will send election reminder to every voter

A May 3 election will occur across Ohio. Because it is a primary election, many voters will choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot, and will vote on which candidates from their party should advance to the general election in November. All voters, whether they choose a party ballot or not, will be able to vote on any tax levies, charter changes or other ballot issues for their individual community.

Montgomery County BOE officials said residents will cast votes on statewide offices such as governor, secretary of state and one of Ohio’s two U.S. Senate seats, plus county-wide races for commissioner and auditor, as well as U.S. Congressional seats.

But because of an ongoing legal dispute over Ohio House and Ohio Senate district maps, voters will not decide on those races in the May 3 cycle. Each political party’s state central committee races will also be omitted from the ballot, according to a memo from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose earlier this month.

Early voting is already under way at county Board of Elections offices. In Montgomery County, voters can cast their ballot at the County Administration Building, located at 451 W. Third St. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 22, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 25-29.

Weekend early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1. The final early voting opportunity will be Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Polls on election day will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Poll workers needed

Rezabek said the BOE is still seeking around 100-200 poll workers.

“We’re always looking for anybody extra to come help,” he said. “We’re nearing our goal (of 1,600 workers), but if we could have those extra 100-200, it makes things less stressful.”

Those interested in volunteering can visit www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov. Poll workers are paid $120 on election day, plus $25 for training.